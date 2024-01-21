"Let’s be honest" - Gabby Agbonlahor claims PL star would leave current club if Arsenal made an offer to sign him

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor reckons that Ivan Toney would jump on the opportunity to join Arsenal if they made an offer for him this month. The Brentford striker made his much-awaited return on Saturday, January 20 after serving an eight-month ban for breaching betting regulations.

In his comeback game, Toney stood out as one of the best players on the pitch. He helped Brentford secure a much-needed 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest at the Gtech Community Stadium. The 27-year-old scored a wonderful free-kick to open the scoring for the Bees in the 19th minute.

Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that Toney would surely join Arsenal if they can make an offer for the attacker. He also insisted that the striker would definitely join a big club in the summer. Agbonlahor told talkSPORT, as quoted by TBR Football:

“Let’s be honest here, if Toney got an offer now from Arsenal to come, he doesn’t care about Brentford and staying there until the end of the season. Let’s be honest. He’s said it so many times in interviews. A big club will come and get me when it’s right."

The former England striker insisted that the Gunners won't be able to sign Toney in January because they cannot spend a lot because of FFP regulations. He added:

“Arsenal can’t make that transfer work at the moment. Financial fair play is affecting so many clubs. That’s why the deal won’t happen. And Brentford won’t give him the option. Brentford won’t let Toney go. They need him.”

Toney has been lethal for Brentford having scored 69 goals and provided 21 assists in 125 appearances for the club. The England international has 33 goals and nine assists to his name in 69 Premier League appearances.

Ian Wright opens up on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's tactical decision against Crystal Palace

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has admitted that he was surprised to see Mikel Arteta benching Gabriel Martinelli against Crystal Palace on Saturday, December 20. The Gunners demolished the Eagles 5-0 to come back to winning ways after a four-game winless run.

Martinelli was named on the bench with Leandro Trossard replacing him in the starting XI. Trossard made it 3-0 for the Gunners in the 59th minute. Meanwhile, Martinelli scored twice in the closing minutes of the game after coming on to replace the Belgian.

Following the game, Ian Wright said that he was surprised to see Martinelli benched by Mikel Arteta. He said on Premier League Productions (via Mirror):

“When you get someone like Gabriel Martinelli in that much space, the line was so high, I was very surprised he didn’t start. I’m quite pleased he came on and made the impact he did.

"[His first goal is] a very good finish. Very accurate. Brilliant, superb. [With the second goal] Palace are all over the place, the midfield is nowhere near it, look at how much space he has got."

The Arsenal legend added:

“Can he finish? Yeah, he can. You’ve got to take advantage when teams are playing poorly like Palace were. You can really punish these teams.”

Martinelli has now scored six goals and provided three assists in 25 games across competitions for Arsenal this season.