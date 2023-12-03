"Let's keep this momentum going" - Bukayo Saka reacts after Arsenal's 2-1 win over Wolves

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka recently took to social media and uploaded a series of pictures after the Gunners defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Mikel Arteta's side took down the Wolves 2-1 on Saturday (December 2). Saka broke the deadlock in the sixth minute when he skillfully slid the ball into the bottom corner with the help of an assist from Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The Gunners' lead was doubled by Martin Odegaard, who got an assist from Oleksandr Zinchenko in the 13th minute. Wolves failed to find an equalizer against the Emirates Outfit after Matheus Cunha made the score 2-1 in the 86th minute.

After the win, Bukayo Saka took to Instagram and uploaded a few pictures from the goalscoring and winning moments. He captioned the post:

"5 wins in a row. Let's keep this momentum going!"

Having played for 89 minutes in the game, Bukayo maintained a pass accuracy of 84% while winning all eight duels on the field.

The Gunners are currently on a five-match winning streak across all competitions. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal has recorded wins over the likes of Burnley, Brentford, and Wolves in the Premier League. On the other side, they have defeated Sevilla and RC Lens in the UEFA Champions League.

Next up, Arteta's side will visit the Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town on Wednesday (December 6).

Fabrizio Romano backs Arsenal in the race to sign Bundesliga star: Reports

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are the favorites to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong in the summer transfer window ahead of Manchester United.

According to Romano, the Gunners boss will be spending a big amount in the summer transfer window to make improvements in the squad. Apart from the pursuit of a midfielder, the Gunners are also looking forward to signing a specialized right back.

They are considering Galatasaray’s Sacha Boey and Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries as options to sign in the transfer window. However, Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong has been their top priority.

The Dutchman has been a crucial part of Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen this season. Frimpong has bagged six goals and seven assists in 17 appearances for Leverkusen across different competitions.