“Let’s pack Montjuic on Sunday and go win” - Gavi sends message to Barcelona supporters ahead of Real Madrid LaLiga clash

Barcelona central-midfielder Gavi has sent a rousing message to the club's supporters ahead of this Sunday’s (May 11) highly anticipated LaLiga clash with archrivals Real Madrid. The La Masia graduate urged fans to turn out in full force at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, popularly known as Montjuïc, and cheer them to victory.

Barcelona’s hopes for a treble ended on Tuesday night (May 6) after they fell to a 4-3 defeat to Inter Milan in the semifinal second leg (7-6 on aggregate), leading to their exit from the Champions League. They will now turn their attention to LaLiga, where they are leading the title race. Madrid are four points behind them in second place.

With four games to spare, a win for Hansi Flick’s men against Real Madrid will move them to within touching distance of the 2024-25 league title.

After the loss to Inter, Gavi put out a message on his Instagram story, saying the defeat to Inter was 'tough.' He then urged the Blaugrana faithful to fill the 55,626-seater stadium in Catalonia to lend their support on Sunday.

He wrote:

“It’s really tough, especially knowing how close we were. They didn’t want us to make it to the final because we’ve had such a strong season—they were scared. It doesn’t matter how many years it’s been since we last won the Champions League. Even though it’s hard and I wish we could win it every year, I’m sure we will win it if we all stick together like we always do. It will come,” he posted on Instagram.

“Even if we’re upset right now, we can still end the season by winning three trophies—something no one would’ve believed possible at the start of the season. It’s been a very good season despite this setback. Let’s pack Montjuïc on Sunday and go win,” he added.

Gavi's post after Barcelona's UCL loss to Inter

The upcoming El Clásico will be the fourth time that Barcelona and Real Madrid face each other this season. The former won all three previous matches.

Real Madrid players left fuming with Barcelona star’s comments ahead of El Clásico in LaLiga – Reports

Real Madrid players are reportedly angry with Lamine Yamal’s remarks, as their rivalry with Barcelona intensifies ahead of another El Clásico showdown.

The last match between Real Madrid and Barcelona this season was the Copa del Rey final on April 26, where the Catalan club won 3-2 after 120 minutes. After the match, Yamal aimed a dig at their archrivals, saying (as quoted by GOAL):

"Talking to Ronald (Araújo) at the hotel, I told him that if we concede a goal, it doesn't matter. If we concede two goals, it doesn't matter either. This year, they simply can't beat us."

According to Marca, the 17-year-old’s comments have further fuelled the rivalry between La Blaugrana and Los Blancos. Yamal scored in two of the last three meetings between the two clubs.

