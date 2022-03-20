"Let’s see if they can do it" - Arsenal legend Martin Keown makes interesting claim about Tottenham Hotspur's top-four chances

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes the Gunners will struggle to make it to the top-four in the Premier League this season. This is despite their encouraging 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the league on Saturday, 9 March.

Keown believes Arsenal's fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur remain the favorites to seal the Champions League spot, securing fourth position at the table.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



#AFC #THFC



talksport.com/football/10678… Tottenham are 'favourites' to secure Champions League ahead of Arsenal, claims Martin Keown Tottenham are 'favourites' to secure Champions League ahead of Arsenal, claims Martin Keown #AFC #THFC talksport.com/football/10678…

The Gunners secured a much-needed win over Aston Villa, courtesy of a Bukayo Saka goal in the first half. They made a good comeback from a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool on 17th March, ending their five-match winning streak.

As things stand on the table, the Gunners are comfortable in fourth spot with 54 points. They are followed by Manchester United (50 points), West Ham United (48 points), and Tottenham Hotspur (48 points) respectively. They also have a game in hand over United and West Ham.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



The winning goal probably would have been enough, but this was class from Bukayo Saka "I saw his sign early... I just wanted to make his day."The winning goal probably would have been enough, but this was class from Bukayo Saka "I saw his sign early... I just wanted to make his day."The winning goal probably would have been enough, but this was class from Bukayo Saka ❤️ https://t.co/qoxLZgjicj

Despite the healthy gap between the Gunners and the teams below them, Keown demands more from them. Speaking to BT Sport after the match against Aston Villa, he said:

"Now there’s a lot of games ahead and I still put Spurs as favourites to make top four. Let’s see if they can do it. Arsenal, we have now got to see, but when I look at the fixtures and I see games away at Chelsea, Spurs, it’s tough. It’s in Arsenal’s hands and if they keep performing as they are they can do it."

Keown praised manager Mikel Arteta for rebuilding the team as a potent threat and applauded the team's consistency over the past few weeks. He added:

"I think it’s about Gunners rebuilding their reputation because you do that over many years. If people think you’re a soft touch at some point you fall over. Now, people are getting a bit of taste of Arsenal, realising it’s stronger, totally different."

He added:

"They’re playing this nice constructive football and going to be resilient. Gabriel today at the back was tight and strong, Ben White alongside him and Partey in front never really ventured too far. It’s nice and strong in those compartments."

''We really want top-four'' - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after beating Aston Villa

Mikel Arteta commended his team's performance against Aston Villa on Saturday and expressed his desperation to finish in the top-four of the table.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



"We really want top four, you can sense it."



Mikel Arteta was full of praise for his Arsenal side after taking all three points from Villa Park.



🎙 @TheDesKelly "You see the connection the players have with the fans, it's phenomenal.""We really want top four, you can sense it."Mikel Arteta was full of praise for his Arsenal side after taking all three points from Villa Park. "You see the connection the players have with the fans, it's phenomenal.""We really want top four, you can sense it."Mikel Arteta was full of praise for his Arsenal side after taking all three points from Villa Park.🎙 @TheDesKelly https://t.co/HFOEjQKdHw

In a post-match interaction with BT Sport, Arteta shared his views on finishing in the top-four of the ongoing Premier League season. He said:

"You see the connection the players have with the fans, it's phenomenal. We really want top four, you can sense it."

Edited by Aditya Singh