"Let’s see if we can play other teams" - Real Madrid star admits he doesn't want to face Chelsea or Manchester City in the UCL

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois wants to face teams other than Chelsea and Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarterfinals. Los Blancos dismantled Liverpool 6-2 to reach the last eight of the competition.

Having won the first leg 5-2 at Anfield, Madrid went into the second leg against the Reds at the Santiago Bernabeu as the outright favorites to book a quarter-final spot. They did exactly that, defeating Liverpool 1-0 to win with an aggregate score of 6-2.

After the match, Courtois was asked about their possible opponents for the next round. In reply, the Belgian shot-stopper stated that he would like to face a team other than Chelsea and Manchester City as they played them last year in knockouts en route to the UCL title.

“I’d like to change it up a bit. Last year we already faced City and Chelsea, let’s see if we can player other teams this year. Haaland is very good, he is one of the stars of football. Last year we made it clear what our character is. With comebacks, we earned respect, we showed that Real Madrid is always there,” he said after the Liverpool win (via Managing Madrid).

Notably, Los Blancos defeated Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Manchester City in the Round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, last season to book a final encounter with Jurgen Klopp's side. They emerged as 1-0 winners in the match to win the UCL title.

It remains to be seen whether they will be able to defend their European crown this term.

Karim Benzema's strike ensures smooth sailing for Real Madrid in the second leg against Liverpool

Few expected Liverpool to mount a comeback against Real Madrid after losing 5-2 at home in the first leg. However, their 7-0 demolition of Manchester United gave some hope to the club's faithful that Klopp's men could put up a challenge against Madrid.

However, it wasn't to be as the Reds failed to build momentum from their emphatic win over United and lost consecutive matches, first to Bournemouth in the Premier League before going down against Los Blancos.

With the defeat, Liverpool is now set to end the season without a trophy as they have been knocked out of every cup competition and are miles of the Premier League title race.

