“Let’s see if we get a girl” - Lionel Messi confirms he wants to have one more child with Antonela Roccuzzo

Lionel Messi has said that he's looking to have a daughter with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo. Messi and Roccuzzo have three sons, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner expressed his interest in having another child, a girl, with Rocuzzo, in a recent interview with OLGA:

"We would like one more baby. Let's see if we get a girl."

Thiago is Lionel Messi and Rocuzzo's eldest son and is 10 years old. He was born on November 2, 2012. Mateo, born on September 11, 2015, recently celebrated his eighth birthday. Ciro is Messi and Roccuzzo's youngest son and was born on March 10, 2018.

Messi has his youngest son's name and birthday tattooed on his calf, while Antonela has Ciro's name tattooed on her arm. Messi and Roccuzzo have been married since 2017 and could soon have a new member to their family.

"I admire her" - Lionel Messi on his wife Antonela Roccuzzo's role as a mother

Lionel Messi is a busy man due to his obligations as a professional footballer. The Argentine is often spending time travelling to play for his club and country. Hence, the onus often falls on Antonela Roccuzzo to take care of the couple's children.

In his recent interview with OLGA, the Inter Miami forward was asked whether Roccuzzo is a good mother to his sons. The Argentina captain said that he admires his wife's role (as per Roy Nemer):

"Is Anto a good mother? Yes, I admire her. She spends 24 hours with the kids. We are away a lot of the time: Travels, games, preseason, the national team."

A beautiful photo of Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo sitting on the field alongside their children emerged on social media after Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by beating France on penalties in the final at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

The World Cup winning moment is considered the crowning achievement of Messi's career. With the win, the 36-year-old won all major trophies for club and country, 'completing' football.