"Let’s see what happens" - Barcelona midfielder Pedri backs Real Madrid star to make Camp Nou switch

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has given his verdict on Marco Asensio’s Real Madrid future, revealing that he would welcome the technically gifted winger to Camp Nou.

Asensio and Pedri both started for Spain in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Group E rivals Costa Rica on Wednesday (23 November). The Real Madrid forward scored a stunning goal while Pedri ran the show in the middle, helping La Roja cruise to a 7-0 victory over Costa Rica.

Asensio, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, is set to become a free agent at the end of June 2023. While it is believed that Madrid want to offer him a new contract, nothing has been finalized yet. In a recent interview with El Partidazo de COPE, Pedri was asked to comment on Asensio’s future. The Barca midfielder lauded the Spaniard’s technical quality and subtly invited him to join Barcelona.

Pedri said (via Barca Universal):

“He has a lot of quality, let’s see what happens with his contract but all good players have to be at Barça. Let’s see what happens with his contract but he has plenty of qualities. It is a decision that he has to make.”

Asensio, who is yet to establish himself as one of the first names on Carlo Ancelotti’s teamsheet, has played 15 games for Real Madrid this season, scoring thrice across competitions.

Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio lauds Barcelona’s special midfielder Gavi

Like Asensio, Barca’s 18-year-old midfielder was also on the scoresheet against Costa Rica. Making his FIFA World Cup debut, Gavi became Spain’s youngest player as well as the youngest goalscorer in the tournament.

433 @433 Pablo Gavi (18 years and 110 days) is the youngest player to score at a World Cup since Pelé (17 years and 249 days) in 1958 Pablo Gavi (18 years and 110 days) is the youngest player to score at a World Cup since Pelé (17 years and 249 days) in 1958 🌟💎 https://t.co/yIGt4HYMY8

Like millions around the globe, Asensio was also in awe of the young midfielder and did not waste the opportunity to shower praise on him. He told Marca (via Madrid Universal):

“Sometimes it’s surprising what he does at 18 years old. I watch him train and he has a great level and a lot of self-confidence. For outsiders, he can be surprising, but we know what he can give us in this World Cup.”

In addition to Gavi and Asensio, Dani Olmo, Alvaro Morata, and Carlos Soler each bagged a goal for Spain. Ferran Torres, on the other hand, bagged a brace in the 7-0 drubbing.

