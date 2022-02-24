"Let's see what happens between now and the end of the season" - Xavi lauds Barcelona star's professionalism despite ongoing contract standoff 

Barcelona manager Xavi has applauded Ousmane Dembele for turning up for the team despite the uncertainty surrounding his future at the club. The player is out of contract in June and is still not seeing eye-to-eye with the club over an extension.

Since moving from Borussia Dortmund for an astronomical €140million fee in the summer of 2017, Dembele has been a controversial figure in Catalonia. Despite brimming with talent, the Frenchman has rarely been able to put his qualities to good use. Between injuries and consistency issues, he has been reduced to a shell of his older, confident self, making Barca wary of meeting his wage demands.

“I heard lot of fake stories about him - it’s the opposite. He’s been a great professional, trust me”. Xavi again on Dembélé contract: “Ousmane’s contract ends in June and we'll see what happens. The decision to renew depends on him, but to me he's a player I like”.“I heard lot of fake stories about him - it’s the opposite. He’s been a great professional, trust me”. Xavi again on Dembélé contract: “Ousmane’s contract ends in June and we'll see what happens. The decision to renew depends on him, but to me he's a player I like”. 🔴 #FCB“I heard lot of fake stories about him - it’s the opposite. He’s been a great professional, trust me”. https://t.co/JoNVlgCln7

After failing to come to terms over an extension, the Blaugrana tried to let the player leave in the winter transfer window. Weeks of mudslinging ensued but to no avail; the player decided to stay put at Camp Nou until the end of the season.

As per reports, Xavi was so furious with the situation that he had decided to bench him until it was resolved.

Over the last few weeks, however, we have seen the manager use the winger extensively and is supposedly happy with the way he’s conducted himself.

Praising the 24-year-old’s professionalism, Xavi told Mundo Deportivo:

"Let's see. Ousmane's contract ends in June. I see him happy and he has been a great professional. Knowing that he was not called up, he has been a professional. He is taking care of himself, he trains well, he is positive with the group.

“That's why we have decided to play him. If he had been a bad professional it would be something else. Let's see what happens between now and the end of the season. He's a footballer I like.”

Dembele has featured in 14 games for Barcelona this season, registering one goal and three assists.

Ousmane Dembele produces his best performance in Barcelona’s win over Valencia

Last weekend, Xavi decided to involve Dembele from the off in Barcelona’s clash with Valencia at the Mesalla Stadium. The Frenchman put his best foot forward and produced arguably his best performance of the season.

…and he’s telling Dembélé the same every day in training. Pierre really hopes for Ousmane to stay. Aubameyang tells @mundodeportivo : “I told Dembélé: bro, you should stay at Barça. I don’t know if he’ll change his mind but… I can only say that anything can happen”.…and he’s telling Dembélé the same every day in training. Pierre really hopes for Ousmane to stay. Aubameyang tells @mundodeportivo: “I told Dembélé: bro, you should stay at Barça. I don’t know if he’ll change his mind but… I can only say that anything can happen”. 🔵🔴 #FCB…and he’s telling Dembélé the same every day in training. Pierre really hopes for Ousmane to stay. https://t.co/WK8xcPZy4g

He set up Frenkie de Jong’s first-half goal, selflessly laying the ball off to the midfielder after receiving it from Jordi Alba. Apart from the assist, he also provided two key passes, completed two dribbles, and won five duels against Valencia.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava