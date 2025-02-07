"Let's see what the lad has", "Please turn up good" - Fans react as Manchester United winter signing makes debut for club against Leicester

Manchester United fans online are hoping that their winter signing Patrick Dorgu will turn up well as he makes his debut against Leicester City. The Danish man has been included in the starting XI for their FA Cup Fourth Round clash at Old Trafford on Friday, February 7.

Manchester United made it to this stage of the 2025 Emirates FA Cup after defeating Arsenal in a penalty shootout in the Third Round on January 12. A victory against Leicester will see Ruben Amorim’s men progress to the fifth round as they will be keen to defend the title.

The lineup for the fixture has already been released, and Dorgu got his debut start, replacing Noussair Mazraoui on the left wing.

United fans were ecstatic about the inclusion of the former Leece man in the starting lineup. They took to X (formerly Twitter), hoping for a memorable debut for the 20-year-old.

An X user wrote:

''A start for Dorgu, let's see what the lad has.''

Another tweeted:

''Dorgu, please turn up good. 🙏🏾''

''Let’s see what this Dorgu guy all about then'' @RicoMUTD wrote

''Dorgu !! rock it.. Need a win today !! 🚀'' @Rajagopalan_who added

''Good to see Dorgu starting straightaway.'' @AnfaasUTD chimed in

Manchester United signed Dorgu from Lecce for a reported fee of £25 million plus add-ons in January 2025.

"We have to improve as a team’’ – Ruben Amorim on scoring goals ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Leicester City

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim talked about his side’s struggles to score goals ahead of their match with Leicester City. The Portuguese manager claimed his side creates chances but fails to convert them. He further added that they need to improve as a team.

Amorim said in the pre-match conference via Manutd.com:

"We have to find players to play in the different positions. We can say in the way we play with Dorgu, we have one more winger to play on both sides. Of course, it’s going to take time so it’s not going to solve all the problems. We have to improve. We create chances, we don’t score.''

''We have many shots inside the box and we catch [hit] always one player, so these small things, I think we can improve. I think Amad can score more, Bruno [Fernandes] can score more, even Kobbie Mainoo can score more, playing in that position a little bit further up the pitch. So, we have to improve as a team, we have a little bit more time. Let’s see in the end of the season."

Manchester United have scored just 28 goals and 24 Premier League games this season.

