"Let's see if a few of these pundits talk about that" - John Terry congratulates Harry Maguire with subtle dig at Roy Keane

Chelsea legend John Terry has congratulated Manchester United defender Harry Maguire for his performances for England during the international break this week.

The defender scored in England's 5-0 win over Albania on Friday as well as in the Three Lions' 10-0 victory over San Marino last night.

Maguire has come in for heavy criticism in recent weeks for his disappointing performances for Manchester United in their 5-0 defeat to Liverpool and their 2-0 defeat to Manchester City.

However, a number of former players and pundits have shown their support towards Harry Maguire and believe the 28-year-old is being 'bullied' by Roy Keane.

John Terry congratulated the defender on social media whilst also taking a subtle dig at Roy Keane.

"@HarryMaguire93 Congratulations mate. @England Highest scoring defender. Let's see if a few of these pundits talk about that," said Terry on Twitter.

Terry's post on social media came in retaliation to Roy Keane's comments on the defender for his goal celebration against Albania. The former Manchester United captain has been highly critical of Maguire in recent weeks.

"When a player scored and puts his hands to his ear's he shutting the critics up, but I think that's embarrassing, he's been a disgrace to Man United. He thinks he scores there he shuts his critics up, embarrassing," Roy Keane had told ITV.

Harry Maguire scored his sixth and seventh goals for the England national team against Albania and San Marino respectively. Those strikes took his tally to seven goals in 41 appearances for England, making him the country's highest-scoring defender.

The 28-year-old enjoyed an incredible summer with England at Euro 2020, playing a pivotal role in his side's run to the final, where they lost on penalties to Italy.

Harry Maguire has, however, struggled to produce the goods for Manchester United this season.

Manchester United could look to sign a replacement for Harry Maguire if he fails to return to form

Harry Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester City in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth £85 million.

However, he has put in a number of poor displays for United this season. This has led many to believe the club could try to sign a replacement for Maguire next summer.

Harry Maguire's lack of pace and consistency have been a massive source of concern for Manchester United and the club's fans.

Reports have suggested the Red Devils could look to sign Sevilla star Jules Kounde as a replacement for Maguire next summer.

