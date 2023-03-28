"Let's see if he still remembers" - Al-Raed coach recounts incredible story involving Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Raed's Romanian coach Marius Sumudica recently revealed an incredible story involving Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Sumudica's side will face Ronaldo and co. in an SPL clash on April 28.

The Romanian is confident that his side can handle Rudi Garcia's team. He opined that while it will be a tough test to face one of the greatest players of all time in Ronaldo, his team will be ready. He told DigiSport:

"On the 28th we play Al-Nassr. A tough match. You meet one of the best players of all time, that's for sure. There is a phenomenon there, but I have not lost against the big teams. We drew 1-1 with Al Hilal, 0-0 with Al-Ittihad and 2-2 with Shabab."

Sumudica further added that when he used to play in Madeira in the early 2000s, Ronaldo used to be a member of Sporting's youth academies. He said:

"I'm going to ask him if he still remembers when I played in Madeira, because he was a child. When I was playing in 2000, he was going to Sporting, let's see if he still remembers."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in good form for Al-Nassr since joining as a free agent. He has scored nine goals and has provided two assists in 10 games so far for the Riyadh-based club.

Ronaldo was in great form in the recently concluded international break as well. He bagged two braces for Portugal against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying games.

Roberto Martinez heaped praise on Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to reignite his Portugal career in style. The superstar number 7 looks a good fit for the team despite his age (38).

The newly-minted Portugal coach also showered praise on the Al-Nassr attacker, telling the media after Portugal's win against Luxembourg (via Mid Day):

“Cristiano is a unique player in the world, with the highest number of international caps, The experience he has for the dressing room is very important. All players have an important role. The younger ones due to their willingness to play and players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Rui Patricio and Bernardo Silva bring experience.”

Ronaldo will return to action for his club side on March 5 as Rudi Garcia's team take on Al-Adalah in an SPL away clash.

