“Let’s settle down” – Joey Barton plays down Harry Kane hype and names 4 England players ‘light years ahead’ of Spurs star

Bristol Rovers coach Joey Barton has claimed that Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer, Michael Owen, and Gary Lineker were all better than England’s record goalscorer Harry Kane.

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has been showered with praise after becoming the Three Lions’ record goalscorer. Kane surpassed Wayne Rooney’s record tally of 53 with a strike against Italy in England's 2024 European Championship qualifying clash last week. He once again found the back of the net against Ukraine on Sunday (26 March), taking his international tally to 55 in 82 matches.

While many, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, have hailed Harry Kane as an all-time great, Barton has gone ahead and played down the claims. On Twitter, Barton claimed that Shearer, Owen, and Lineker were better strikers than Kane, while Rooney was an overall better player.

Joey Barton @Joey7Barton Respect what Harry Kane has done but let’s settle down on the Goal Record.



Michael Owen.

Alan Shearer.

Gary Lineker.



All light years ahead as marksmen.



Then Rooney just a well better player. The last World Class Englishmen.



The former Newcastle United midfielder wrote:

“Respect what Harry Kane has done, but let's settle down on the goal record. Michael Owen. Alan Shearer. Gary Lineker. All light years ahead as marksmen. Then Rooney just a well better player. [Rooney is] the last world-class Englishmen [sic]. [Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude] Bellingham has a chance to be WC of current mob.”

Harry Kane has not only been excellent for England, but he also has a realistic chance of making history in the Premier League as well. The all-time top scorer for Tottenham (271 goals) is currently third on the list of Premier League record goalscorers, with him scoring 204 times in 310 games. The 29-year-old is only four goals short of Rooney (208 goals) and 56 behind Shearer (260 goals).

Liverpool star Jordan Henderson lauds England teammate Jude Bellingham’s potential and maturity

Amid strong links to Liverpool, Jordan Henderson has heaped praise on Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham. The Reds’ midfield star has claimed that he has not seen a player this young be so mature and has backed him to continue delivering the goods for the foreseeable future.

Henderson said (via RTE):

“His potential is through the roof, really. He can be as good as he wants to be – but he’s got the right mentality, which is the most important thing. He is a really special player and I can’t believe his age and his mentality, how he applies himself to training and the games, everything.

“Honestly, I can’t believe his age, how mature he plays, how mature he is off the pitch, in the gym, training, everything, recovery day after the game. He is just dedicated to football.”

Bellingham, 19, has already played 24 games for England, scoring once and claiming two assists.

