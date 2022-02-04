“Let him show him what he can do” – Mark Lawrenson urges Ralf Rangnick to pick 28-year-old in Manchester United line up against Middlesbrough

Mark Lawrenson wants Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick to start midfielder Paul Pogba during their FA Cup fourth round clash against Middlesbrough.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson stated that Rangnick should start the 28-year-old midfielder to prove his worth in the squad. He said:

"It will be interesting to see what kind of team United boss Ralf Rangnick puts out, but it should be strong enough for them to get the job done. I don't see any upsets here. Paul Pogba is back from injury and available for the first time since Rangnick took charge. If Pogba is fit, I'd be tempted to start him and let him show him what he can do."

Paul Pogba is finally available for selection after being on the sidelines for the past three months. The Frenchman picked up a thigh injury whilst on international duty back in November.

It is also worth noting that the 28-year-old midfielder has not featured since Ralf Rangnick took over as interim manager. Pogba last played for United during their 2-2 draw against Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League back in November.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Sancho and Pogba in training ahead of their comebacks #mufc Sancho and Pogba in training ahead of their comebacks #mufc https://t.co/jPpfvoA1kS

Mark Lawrenson predicts a routine win for Manchester United over Middlesbrough

Mark Lawrenson predicts a routine 2-0 win over Manchester United against Middlesbrough on Friday night.

The 64-year-old pundit believes Middlesbrough's focus will be on the Championship promotion race rather than the FA Cup. Lawrenson said:

"Middlesbrough have really picked up under Chris Wilder, who has won eight out of his 12 games since he took charge at the start of November. We know he is a good manager, and he has won at Old Trafford before - with Sheffield United in January 2021. I don't see a repeat result this time though and in any case Boro have got bigger fish to fry, because Wilder has put them right back in the mix for promotion out of the Championship."

Ralf Rangnick is expected to take the FA Cup seriously as it gives Manchester United a great opportunity to secure a trophy this season. The Red Devils have not lifted any major pieces of silverware since the 2017 UEFA Europa League when Jose Mourinho was their manager.

Also Read Article Continues below

Manchester United secured a narrow 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup. Ralf Rangnick will be hoping for a relatively straightforward performance against Middlesbrough to see them safely progress to the fifth round.

Edited by Parimal