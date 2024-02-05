“Let us enjoy you for 3 more years” - Isco begs Real Madrid star not to retire on Instagram

Former Real Madrid star Isco took to Instagram to request Toni Kroos not to retire from the sport anytime soon.

Kroos was nearing free agency at the end of last season and there was talk about the German potentially retiring from the sport. Eventually, he penned a one-year extension with Real Madrid along with Luka Modric.

The 34-year-old has already made 30 appearances across competitions this season, proving his importance in Carlo Ancelotti's set-up. His most recent appearance came in his club's 1-1 LaLiga draw against rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday (February 4).

Kroos posted a couple of photos from the game on his Instagram account and captioned it:

"Proud of the team. We move on!"

Kroos was among several users who commented on the post. The 31-year-old Real Betis playmaker, who played for Real Madrid from 2013 to 2022, wrote:

"Toni please... don't back down ... Let us enjoy you 2 or 3 more years 👏👏"

205 of Isco's 353 appearances at Real Madrid came alongside Kroos. The Spaniard registered 53 goals and 57 assists in his Los Merengues career, winning 19 trophies.

Kroos, meanwhile, is a bona fide legend at the Santiago Bernabeu. Having joined the club from Bayern Munich in 2014, he has managed 28 goals and 96 assists in 447 appearances for Los Blancos.

Brahim Diaz reflects on getting last-minute call-up to Real Madrid starting XI against Atletico

Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz has said that he didn't know he was starting against Atletico Madrid until a late change to the starting XI.

Before the game against Los Colchoneros at the Bernabeu, Diaz had started just seven LaLiga games this term. He made his presence count against Diego Simeone's side, scoring in the 20th minute of the game.

Marcos Llorente's 90+3' equalizer meant the two teams shared the spoils in what was a tight encounter. After the game, the former on-loan AC Milan playmaker revealed that he was only called up to the starting XI at the last moment.

Diaz said, via @MadridXtra on X:

"I was on the bench, then they suddenly they told me that I’m starting."

The 24-year-old played 71 minutes of the game, taking three shots and creating as many chances for his teammates. He also completed four dribbles and won seven of his 11 duels.