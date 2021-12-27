“Letting him go is madness” – Frank McAvennie issues stern warning to Manchester United about player linked with exit

Former Scottish and West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has claimed that it might be a huge mistake for Manchester United to let Edinson Cavani go in the January transfer window.

Cavani has found game time hard to come by at Manchester United this season. His only goal of the season came during his last start against Tottenham Hotspur towards the end of October. Cavani has scored once in 10 appearances across all competitions so far and has also had to deal with injury issues.

A number of clubs have been linked with the Uruguayan striker in recent weeks, including Sevilla, Barcelona and Juventus. However, McAvennie believes that it will be a huge mistake if he is allowed to leave. He said:

“You have to keep him. He’s got to be one of the best attackers at Man United. For me, there are few strikers better than Cavani on his day. You have a 20-plus goal striker there. He hasn’t quite shown it this season but we saw it last year."

McAvennie added:

"Stick him in attack and give him the same number of chances as Ronaldo, you will see a similar goal return. Letting him go is madness. He can still do a job, a great job.”

Manchester United might end up losing multiple strikers in January window

There is little doubt about the 34-year old Cavani’s obvious quality. The striker produced some memorable moments for Manchester United fans last season and had 20 goal involvements in 36 appearances across all competitions. On the player's struggle for game time this season, Frank McAvennie said:

“I’m a big fan of his and I don’t know why he’s not playing more. Maybe it’s because there is an emphasis on the younger players at Man United. That’s fine but sometimes you need experience and Cavani has over 300 career goals.”

With Manchester United set to lose Anthony Martial in the coming window as well, they might be better off keeping hold of Cavani until the end of the season. The club has been linked with a move for a long-term striker in the summer and might find themselves lacking in depth if Cavani moves as well.

Apart from Cristiano Ronaldo and the young Mason Greenwood, Manchester United will not have a recognized striker. Both Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are more effective as wingers and the former has been in terrible form of late. Edinson Cavani might be 34 but his movement and finishing is still world-class.

