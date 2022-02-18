“Letting him go will solve more problems than it creates” – Jamie Carragher explains why Manchester United should sell Cristiano Ronaldo next season

Jamie Carragher has urged Manchester United to sell Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of the season. The former Liverpool defender believes the Portuguese star's sale would solve a lot more problems than the ones he creates on the pitch right now.

Manchester United decided to make a last-ditch move to re-sign Ronaldo last summer after Manchester City held talks with the forward. The Red Devils decided that his return to the Premier League should only be with the red half of Manchester and signed him up despite initially rejecting him.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 Back on track! Nobody gives up and there’s only one way to get back on track: hard work, team work, serious work. Everything else is just noise. Let’s go Devils! Back on track! Nobody gives up and there’s only one way to get back on track: hard work, team work, serious work. Everything else is just noise. Let’s go Devils!🔴⚫️💪🏽 https://t.co/u8sZzzJQn5

Carragher was writing in his weekly column for the Daily Telegraph when he highlighted the issues caused by Ronaldo at Old Trafford. The Reds legend believes the signing was a mistake, and the best way to correct things would be by selling the star forward in the summer.

Here's what he wrote:

"Cristiano Ronaldo's invaluable contribution to Manchester United's Premier League win over Brighton was another reminder of his unparalleled appetite for goals. But it does not change this reality: United made a mistake re-signing Ronaldo last summer. It will be a bigger one keeping him next season. No single player can ever be bigger than the club. And no-one knew that better than Sir Alex Ferguson who, in 2006, sold one of the Premier League most prolific goalscorers, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, because he felt the striker's personal hunger for goals was inhibiting the progress of younger, emerging team-mates.

"Just like Van Nistelrooy 16 years ago, Ronaldo's goal sprees have the capacity to make anyone deemed critical look foolish. It does not alter the fact that the next United manager will face the same issues as Rangnick in trying to keep him happy. My conclusion last August was that re-signing Ronaldo was likely to create more problems than it solved for United. If his United reunion is limited to one season, letting him go will solve more problems than it creates."

Will Manchester United sell Cristiano Ronaldo?

PSG have been linked with a move for Ronaldo, but there have been no reliable sources reporting the move.

The Portuguese was reportedly offered to the Ligue1 side last summer as well, but they were looking to sign Lionel Messi and keep hold of Kylian Mbappe – something they are still trying to do.

Manchester United are highly unlikely to let go of Ronaldo this summer unless the forward decides it is time to move again.

