"Letting in seven goals like that" - Roy Keane takes aim at Manchester United superstar after 7-0 Liverpool defeat

Manchester United legend Roy Keane slammed David De Gea for his performance against Liverpool. The Red Devils suffered a 7-0 thumping at Anfield. Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah all bagged braces. Roberto Firmino's goal was the cherry on top.

De Gea became the keeper with most clean sheets in United's history last week. The Spanish custodian, however, was helpless throughout the match at Anfield. Keane took a shot at the goalkeeper. While speaking on Sky Sports after the match, he said:

"De Gea was getting presentations last week. I wonder if he gets a presentation tonight. Letting in seven goals like that..."

While Manchester United came into the contest high on confidence, Liverpool gave them a reality check. Still, Erik ten Hag's side remain the third-placed team in the league table despite the defeat. They have 49 points on the board from 25 matches.

Jurgen Klopp's side climbed to the fifth spot, courtesy of the fantastic win. Their points tally is 42 after 25 matches.

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw reacted to the defeat against Liverpool

Luke Shaw had a shocker as the Red Devils were defeated by the Reds. The margin of Ten Hag's side's defeat was quite unexpected.

Shaw reacted to the loss as he told the media after the match (via Manchester Evening News):

"I feel embarrassed for the fans and the people who were watching for us. I can only apologise. It's not going to be easy watching this back. But he [Ten Hag] is going to make us watch it back, and show us what we need to learn from this embarrassment."

Shaw completed zero tackles and made zero interceptions during the match at Anfield. He committed three fouls, lost possession of the ball a massive 14 times, completed only one out of his five attempted crosses, and only one out of his three attempted long balls.

While Shaw had a poor game, the rest of the United side were no different. Ten Hag's team will need to get their bearings back together soon as they play Real Betis in the Europa League on March 9.

