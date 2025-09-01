"Letting his team down", "Should just retire at this point" - Cristiano Ronaldo fans mock Lionel Messi after Inter Miami lose Leagues Cup final

A section of Cristiano Ronaldo fans on X have criticized Lionel Messi after he struggled to make an impact during Inter Miami's 3-0 loss against the Seattle Sounders. The Herons lost the Leagues Cup final in the process at Lumen Field on Sunday, August 31.

Seattle broke the deadlock in the 26th minute via Osaze De Rosario's header into the bottom-left corner. Lionel Messi had a golden opportunity to level the scores after the break when he found himself in a one-on-one with the keeper. However, he blazed his effort over the crossbar, squandering the Herons' chance.

Tadeo Allende was also guilty of missing another big chance before Yannick Bright conceded a penalty in the 82nd minute. Alex Roldan made no mistake from the spot two minutes later to double Seattle's advantage, before Paul Rothrock's clinical finish in the 89th minute sealed an impressive 3-0 win.

Despite playing all 90 minutes, Lionel Messi had a relatively poor performance, creating one chance and landing zero shots on target from five attempts, missing one big chance in the process. The 38-year-old also lost seven duels and completed just one dribble from an attempted six (17 percent accuracy).

One Cristiano Ronaldo fan posted:

"And they laughed at Cristiano for losing penalty shootout. 3:0 from unknown children is crazy. Messi should just retire at this point"

Madrid INTEL @RestlessThrivee @TouchlineX And they laughed at Cristiano for losing penalty shootout 😂😂 3:0 from unknown children is crazy. Messi should just retire at this point

Another fan tweeted:

"Inter Miami just lost a final because Messi missed this sitter. Letting his team down"

Mu. @FutbolMuu Inter Miami just lost a final because Messi missed this sitter. Letting his team down.

Other fans reacted below:

AIDEN. 🍀 @heis_aiden @CFC_Janty Leave the football before the football leaves you

Yami_Prophet @oiKv1 @TheHateCentral I am a Messi fan, but if you honestly saw the entire game, Messi played bad. Honestly, I believe this is one of his worst performances in his career. The Seattle defense just cooked him also he missed a big chance to tie the game but yeah he played terrible.

Macky (✧ᴗ✧) @Mackypeee @TouchlineX He also missed a sitter It’s better if he doesn’t participate in the next world cup

Newbie📈🪂 @_Praise25 @TouchlineX Ronaldo is better💀

How did Lionel Messi's Inter Miami fare during their 3-0 loss against Seattle Sounders?

Lionel Messi was unable to inspire Inter Miami to their third trophy in the club's history after they suffered a disappointing 3-0 loss against the Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed:

Inter Miami dominated possession with 68 percent of the ball, completing 510 passes with an accuracy of 86 percent. Meanwhile, Seattle had 32 percent possession and completed 211 passes with an accuracy of 78 percent.

However, Lionel Messi's side were unable to make their possession count as they landed 10 shots in total, with zero being on target, missing a total of two big chances. In comparison, Seattle looked more impressive going forward as they mustered 11 shots in total, hitting the woodwork once and landing seven shots on target.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on September 1 at 9:40 AM IST. They are subject to change.

