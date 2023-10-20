"Level of greatness not other sports athlete will ever touch" - Fans react as video of Peru fans cheering for Lionel Messi in WC qualifier emerges

This month, Lionel Messi hit another career milestone as he became the player with the most goals in CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup Qualifying history. The Argentine great scored twice to lead his country to victory over Peru, but the reception he received in the country was even more epic.

Messi featured off the bench on Argentine soil against Paraguay as he built up his fitness. The manager Lionel Scaloni had a decision to make whether to start his captain in their second match of the international window.

The Inter Miami star was received by a huge crowd at the team hotel in Lima, the country's capital, the night before the game. The Peruvian fans stood outside the hotel, chanting his name, and singing songs, to which he responded by waving from a window alongside Leandro Paredes.

Scaloni decided to hand Lionel Messi a start in the game, and he scored both goals in the 2-0 win for Argentina. Before the game, Peruvian fans were spotted in the stadium in their national team kit with Messi's name on the back.

The reaction the 36-year-old got from fans at the Estadio Nacional de Lima was what got fans talking on X (formerly Twitter), as they chanted his name.

A fan erroneously concluded that the former Barcelona man had ended Peru's qualifying hopes, but they raised a point about his greatness in sports.

A fan remarked that the like of Lionel Messi will never be seen again after witnessing what happened in Lima.

Another fan took the opportunity to aim a sly dig at Cristiano Ronaldo for his lack of FIFA World Cup knockout round goals.

A fan declared him as the GOAT of the people and not the media.

A fan took the opportunity to compare his treatment at the hands of Peruvian fans to that of Brazil star Neymar.

A fan praised the sportsmanship shown by the Peruvian fans in chanting the name of arguably the greatest footballer ever, even though he was an opponent.

A fan was unhappy with the chanting, which they termed as 'dumbness' from the Peruvian fans at the stadium.

Lionel Messi continues to make history

Since winning the FIFA World Cup last December, Lionel Messi has completed his career goals. The Argentine great revealed in an interview with Migue Granados that he feels fulfilled, having won every major title.

Messi is on course to win a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or award after an impressive year for club and country. The Argentine also holds the record for most trophies in football with 44 of them.

His latest record saw him eclipse former teammate Luis Suarez in South America for World Cup Qualifying goals. He has scored 31 times in 63 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches in his career.