"Levels above everyone on the pitch", "Such a main character" - Liverpool fans wowed by attacker's outstanding display in 2-1 Tottenham win

Liverpool fans are excited about their 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, November 6, which sees them continue their arduous climb up the Premier League table. While Anfield supporters on Twitter were pleased with how their team fared in attack, they have set out special praise for Mohamed Salah, who scored both goals on the night.

Fans took to Twitter to hail the Egyptian maestro for his efforts in the final third. His first goal was a quick volley that caught Hugo Lloris unawares in the 11th minute. The second goal came from an audacious lob over the goalkeeper's spread frame in the 40th minute.

Here is a selection of tweets from fans hailing their in-form forward:

Fnatic Tekkz @Tekkz Salah the most disrespected player in the history of the prem Salah the most disrespected player in the history of the prem

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 19 - Mohamed Salah has 19 goals + assists after 20 games in all competitions this season for @LFC (14 goals, 5 assists); in his six seasons with the club, only once before has he had more goal involvements after 20 games (28 in 2021-22). Permanent. 19 - Mohamed Salah has 19 goals + assists after 20 games in all competitions this season for @LFC (14 goals, 5 assists); in his six seasons with the club, only once before has he had more goal involvements after 20 games (28 in 2021-22). Permanent. https://t.co/e7SsSi0fyB

Janty @CFC_Janty Salah has 58 G/A against the big 6 ????????????? Salah has 58 G/A against the big 6 ?????????????

Sean @SeanDOlfc Salah is such a main character man Salah is such a main character man

CF Comps @CF_Compss No Premier League winger in history comes close to Mo Salah No Premier League winger in history comes close to Mo Salah

𝓛𝓮𝓮🍊 @IeeSZN is Salah ever going to be permanently washed ffs, he’s been too good for too long is Salah ever going to be permanently washed ffs, he’s been too good for too long

A🤾🏽‍♂️ @Akzyy Good god Mo Salah is the coldest finisher in the league Good god Mo Salah is the coldest finisher in the league

- @AnfieldRd96 Salah is levels above everyone on the pitch. Salah is levels above everyone on the pitch.

Salah has impressed Liverpool fans with his form in front of goal this season. Following a slow start to the campaign, the former AS Roma winger has improved dramatically, snatching ten goals in his last ten appearances for the club since October.

The forward will hope he can continue to succeed for the Reds, as their early-season slump has seen them fall out of the Champions League slots in the league. They will need Salah to remain in top form if they are to fight back and secure a top-four seat by the end of the season.

Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1

The Reds started off their match against Spurs well, with Darwin Nunez nearly opening the scoring early on in the third minute. Soon enough though, the Uruguayan was on hand to provide an assist for Salah's first goal. The Egyptian took a touch after receiving the pass, then volleyed his effort into the right corner.

Spurs tried to retaliate but could only hit the bar with their biggest chance of the first half in the 14th minute. They also had a penalty shout denied as they continued to seek out ways to equalize the score. Against the run of play, however, Salah doubled the scoreline for Liverpool five minutes before half-time.

A long ball from Alisson Becker found Eric Dier in Tottenham's backline, but the defender failed to direct his header properly, putting it in Salah's path instead. The winger took a touch before easily lifting it above the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Harry Kane eventually halved the deficit for Spurs 20 minutes from full-time, but the hosts were unable to find the final goal to pull the game level. Eventually, it was Salah's audacious lob that proved to be the deciding goal for the Reds as they ended the game with all three points in check.

Liverpool are still only eighth on the table with 19 points, while Spurs are fourth with 26 points.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes