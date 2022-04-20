“Levels!” - Shrewsbury Town take brutal dig at Manchester United after 4-0 Liverpool loss

EFL League One outfit Shrewsbury Town have taken a dig at Manchester United following their calamitous 4-0 defeat to fierce rivals Liverpool. The two Premier League teams clashed on Tuesday, April 19, at Anfield.

The Red Devils have suffered their latest setback in what has been a season to forget.

They were once again heavily beaten by the Reds, meaning they have conceded nine goals without reply against Jurgen Klopp's side this season.

Shrewsbury Town couldn't help but join in on the mockery of the United side.

They tweeted in response to a United fan who had used them as a comparison to their own woeful performance:

"We scored at Anfield this season. You didn't. Levels."

Liverpool were in full control from the get-go and it was almost like a sequel to the 5-0 demolition United suffered earlier this season.

As soon as Luis Diaz struck in the 5th minute, trouble was afoot for Ralf Rangnick's men.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville was scathing in his analysis of the Red Devils' performance. During what was perhaps one of the worst first-half performances in the club's history, Neville said on Sky Sports commentary:

"Right, let’s be clear, this Manchester United team is an absolute waste of space."

Shrewsbury Town did indeed manage to score in their FA Cup encounter with the Merseyside outfit, losing 4-1 on the occasion.

Even then, Shrewsbury showed more hunger and determination than any of the United players showed in the woeful 4-0 hammering.

Manchester United players go into hiding against Liverpool

A night to forget for the Red Devils against Liverpool

It is fair to say that Manchester United are encountering the worst period in recent memory.

Fans were somewhat encouraged by the club's acquisitions during last summer's transfer window, where three renowned stars were brought into the side. Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho were all signed, with some even predicting that the Red Devils may be contenders for a title challenge.

But the season has been farcical for the United side as they have exited all cup competitions in demoralizing fashion.

Not only that, but the three hammerings they suffered in a row that cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job last November were seemingly the lowest it could get.

A 5-0 thrashing against Liverpool, a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Manchester City and an embarrassing 4-1 loss to Watford.

utdreport @utdreport Gary Neville: "These #mufc players want the season over so they can hide behind the new manager and blame the old. An excuses culture permeating the whole club." #mulive [sky] Gary Neville: "These #mufc players want the season over so they can hide behind the new manager and blame the old. An excuses culture permeating the whole club." #mulive [sky]

It just didn't seem possible for the Red Devils to sink any lower.

And yet Tuesday night's game against Liverpool is perhaps even worse given the fact that we are at the business end of the season with so much at stake.

The United side went into hiding. They looked scared to put a foot in until youngster Hannibal Mejbri came onto the field at the end of the second-half.

Just when you think it can't get any worse for Manchester United, it does.

