Lewandowski beats Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho to achieve Barcelona milestone in impressive fashion

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski managed to beat club legends Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho to a significant milestone after scoring twice against Celta Vigo in their recent La Liga win. The Polish striker brought up 50 Barcelona goals with his brace against the Spanish outfit, becoming the third-fastest ever to that tally for the club.

Lewandowski joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich in 2022 and quickly became the focal point of their attack. Despite a slump earlier this season, the Poland international has scored in each of his last three games, and has managed 50 goals for the club.

It has taken Robert Lewandowski only 79 matches to bring up 50 goals for La Blaugrana, significantly less than it took Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho. The former Borussia Dortmund man is only behind the duo of Luis Suarez and Samuel Eto'o, both of whom needed only 68 games to score 50 goals.

Lionel Messi took 117 games to reach the 50-goal mark, while it took Ronaldinho slightly less, with 108 games. Both men ended up as club legends, afterwards, with Messi, in particular, firmly engraved in the history of the club.

Lewandowski scored twice to help Barcelona claim a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo at the Balaidos, leaving them nine points behind leaders Real Madrid. The 35-year-old frontman opened the scoring for La Blaugrana before Iago Aspas equalized for the home side, and Lewandowski scored a last-gasp penalty to win the game.

Barcelona legend rates Nigerian winger over Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho

Barcelona legend and Royal Antwerp manager Mark Van Bommel has sung the praises of Nigerian winger Chidera Ejuke at the Belgian club. The former Netherlands international revealed in a media briefing with the club that he considers the 26-year-old to be a better dribbler than Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho.

"Messi, Ronaldinho, Robben, ... Dribblers with specific actions in their legs. At Chidera Ejuke you really don't know. Left, right, a through ball or an extra cut... He can do it all!"

Ejuke joined the Belgian champions on a season-long loan from Russian outfit CSKA Moscow and has become a regular for the side. The Nigeria international featured in the UEFA Champions League against the Spanish champions in December as his side won 3-2.

The former Hertha Berlin man has three goals and four assists in 25 appearances for the Belgian outfit, who are fourth in the Jupiler League standings. Ejuke is known for his trickery and pace and has played eight times for his country.