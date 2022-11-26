“Liability in my books”, “Mexico got this” – Argentina fans concerned as 28-year-old is named in starting XI to face Mexico in crucial FIFA World Cup game

Argentina fans are not pleased to see Rodrigo de Paul named in the Copa America champions' starting line-up to face Mexico in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina are viewed as one of the favorites to win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year. However, they made a disastrous start to their campaign, losing 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in their opener on Tuesday (22 November).

La Albiceleste cannot afford to lose again when they face Mexico in their second match today (26 November). A defeat would see them sit bottom of the group table with zero points, and Poland and El Tri, with four points each, would be out of their reach.

The match against Mexico today is thus more or less a do-or-die scenario for Lionel Scaloni's men. They will be determined to put their defeat against Saudi Arabia behind them and emerge victorious.

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, Argentina have named their starting line-up for the match. Scaloni has notably made five changes to the team that lost to the Green Falcons earlier this week.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Argentina's starting eleven: Emiliano Dibu Martínez; Montiel, Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Acuña; De Paul, Guido, Mac Allister; Messi, Lautaro and Di María. Argentina's starting eleven: Emiliano Dibu Martínez; Montiel, Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Acuña; De Paul, Guido, Mac Allister; Messi, Lautaro and Di María. 🇦🇷

Gonzalo Montiel, Lisandro Martinez and Marcos Acuna will join Nicolas Otamendi in the team's backline. Meanwhile, Guido Rodriguez and Alexis Mac Allister have come into the starting line-up, replacing Leandro Parades and Papu Gomez.

While Scaloni has made several changes to the team that lost to the Saudis, De Paul is one player who has retained his place. Fans, though, believe the Atletico Madrid midfielder has not done enough to warrant a spot in the first XI. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"De Paul is good at what? Liability in my books."

Xolani Sigxaxa @SigxaxaXolani @TheEuropeanLad De Paul is good at what? Liability in my books @TheEuropeanLad De Paul is good at what? Liability in my books

Another supporter tweeted:

"De paul still starting... Mexico got this."

✋🏽😝🤚🏽 @airjo_ de paul still starting... mexico got this... de paul still starting... mexico got this...

cuy 🇮🇷 @ogchitofan . You could watch hundreds of hours of De Paul footage and still not identify what hes good at You could watch hundreds of hours of De Paul footage and still not identify what hes good at 😭.

It now remains to be seen if De Paul can prove his doubters wrong by helping his team to their first win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

How are Mexico lining up against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup?

Mexico played out a 0-0 draw with Poland in their FIFA World Cup opener earlier this week. They will go into the match against Argentina looking to earn their first win of the tournament.

Gerardo Martino has made three changes to the team that started in Mexico's opener today. Defenders Kevin Alvarez and Nestor Araujo have notably been named in the team's first XI to face La Albiceleste.

Veteran midfielder Andres Guadrado has also earned a place in Martino's starting line-up today. Striker Henry Martin has been dropped to the bench, with Mexico seemingly taking a pragmatic approach.

