"Licha is my best friend" - Tottenham star says he has a brilliant relationship with Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero has spoken about his relationship with Manchester United center-back Lisandro Martinez.

The duo are part of Argentina's national squad, which is set to begin their quest for a potential trophy during the World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking to AS, the 24-year-old revealed just how close he was to Martinez, expressing their happiness at playing in the upper echelons of European football:

"Yes, Licha is my best friend and we talk a lot about this, that we more or less have the same story, of fighting for it as boys and today being in great clubs. For us, it is the best and we deserve it because so much struggle and so much effort was given to us. We are both happy."

He continued:

"Afterwards, Licha has enormous qualities for me and he is in a club that favors him a lot because they play with a line of four, because he can shine even more... for me today he is one of the best central defenders in the Premier because he is at a very high level."

UtdFaithfuls



Good luck at the World Cup, bro Manchester United fans gave Lisandro Martinez a Argentina flag at the end of the gameGood luck at the World Cup, bro @LisandrMartinez Manchester United fans gave Lisandro Martinez a Argentina flag at the end of the game 🇦🇷Good luck at the World Cup, bro @LisandrMartinez ❤️ https://t.co/QXYFSWU9A5

He added:

"They questioned him because of his height but after a few games he already settled in, he adapted well and it is seen that they love him in Manchester. I'm very happy for him and he still has a lot to give Manchester United."

Argentina are seen as one of the strongest contenders to potentially win the FIFA World Cup, and both players will be hoping to add the coveted trophy to their lists.

How Manchester United beat Arsenal to Lisandro Martinez signing: Edwin Van der Sar

Van der Sar: "With [Lisandro] Martinez there he has shown his worth now. There were question marks initially, but the way he can read the game, how aggressive he is — what he doesn't have in centimetres he makes up for in other qualities."

Ajax CEO Edwin Van der Sar has recently revealed how Lisandro Martinez ended up at Old Trafford instead of the Emirates Stadium.

The former United goalkeeper told The Athletic (via GOAL) that although Arsenal made an offer for the center-back first, the Dutch side were not willing to sell. However, it was different with United.

Ajax has had a lengthy relationship with the Red Devils, having sold players like Donny Van de Beek and Daley Blind to Manchester United in recent times.

Lisandro Martinez has been a revelation since signing in the summer for Old Trafford, successfully cementing his slot in the starting lineup under Erik ten Hag.

