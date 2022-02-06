“Life is a roller coaster” - Cristiano Ronaldo posts heartfelt message to fans on his 37th birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo has penned a heartfelt post for fans on his 37th birthday. The Portuguese superstar, who returned to Manchester United in the 2021 summer transfer window, turned 37 on February 5.

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Ronaldo has an army of fans who bombarded him with birthday wishes yesterday. In reply, the United star posted:

"Life is a roller coaster. Hard work, high speed, urgent goals, demanding expectations… But in the end, it all comes down to family, love, honesty, friendship, values that make it all worth it. Thanks for all the messages! 37 and counting!"

Here's the 37-year-old's post:

Though the Portuguese forward isn't as lethal as he was during his first stint with United or during his time at Real Madrid, he is still a major goal-scoring threat. Since returning to Manchester after 12 years, he has scored 14 goals in 25 appearances across all competitions.

I want to find out if I'm going to play until I'm 40, 41 or 42: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently commented that he wants to play past 40 years of age. The Portuguese forward recently spoke on the limited breaks that European football offers and how that affects the longevity of footballers' careers. He told ESPN earlier this year:

"Genetically I feel like I'm 30 years old. I take great care of my body and my mind. Something I've learned recently is that after 33, I believe the body can deliver if you need it, but the real battle is mental. I want to find out if I'm going to play until I'm 40, 41, or 42 but the most important thing is that my daily goal is to enjoy the moment."

Speaking about the workload in football, Ronaldo added:

"I think a very important point is the difference between sports. You mentioned some excellent athletes who have already been active for many years. In my opinion, there is no other sport that has as much workload as football. The NBA, for example, has long rest periods, but I don't want to expand on that."

Cristiano Ronaldo last played in Manchester United's 8-7 penalty loss to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup, with the match ending 1-1 after extra time. He will next be seen in action in midweek when the Red Devils face Burnley in the Premier League.

