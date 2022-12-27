"Life is unfair" - Jurgen Klopp hails 'incredible' Liverpool star after win against Aston Villa

Liverpool returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory against Aston Villa on Boxing Day. Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for the Reds during the away clash. Virgil van Dijk added another late in the first half, with the Egyptian being the provider on this occasion.

Ollie Watkins gave Unai Emery's side a glimmer of hope with his 59th-minute goal. Stefan Bajcetic, however, secured all three points for the visitors with his 81st-minute strike.

Jurgen Klopp was happy with his team's performance. One player who particularly caught the boss's attention was summer signing Darwin Nunez. Klopp lauded the Uruguayan for his performance against the Villans.

He also added that Nunez was unlucky not to find himself on the scoresheet during the 3-1 win. The former Benfica attacker missed four big chances during the match.

Speaking to the media after the game, Klopp said (via Evening Standard):

“It’s incredible what a game he played, Life is unfair, on the foot it’s probably one inch or less and the ball goes in. He will score, there’s no doubt about that. What he gives us... he has power that’s incredible."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



“He gives us so much more than that - he will score... everywhing will be fine. This game by Darwin was exceptional”. Jurgen Klopp: “Darwin Nunez played an incredible game. He will score goals, I have no doubt about that”.“He gives us so much more than that - he will score... everywhing will be fine. This game by Darwin was exceptional”. Jurgen Klopp: “Darwin Nunez played an incredible game. He will score goals, I have no doubt about that”. 🔴 #LFC“He gives us so much more than that - he will score... everywhing will be fine. This game by Darwin was exceptional”. https://t.co/Noqms4F8H9

Klopp sounded confident that Nunez would be among the goals with time. He added:

“Of course he will score. I was in this situation very often with strikers, and everything will be fine. His game was exceptional.”

Liverpool now have 25 points on the board from 15 games after the win against Aston Villa. They are currently sixth in the league table. The Reds will return to action against Leicester City at home on December 31.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed his team's performance against Aston Villa

Aston Villa v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool were ruthless during their win against Aston Villa. Jurgen Klopp praised his team for their performance, saying after the game:

“It was a top performance in a difficult game, We played exceptionally in the first-half, even though Villa had their moments. We were really good, I liked what I saw."

Liverpool FC @LFC



doubling our lead with a beautifully controlled finish Calm as you like @VirgilvDijk doubling our lead with a beautifully controlled finish Calm as you like 😎@VirgilvDijk doubling our lead with a beautifully controlled finish ⚽ https://t.co/JVPIEIsEGE

He added:

"In the second-half we missed a little bit the last step. Aston Villa was pushing hard, that’s normal in a home game. We knew that would happen. You have to get through these periods.”

Poll : 0 votes