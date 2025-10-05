"Lifted the crowd, lifted players around him" - Paul Scholes names one of ex-Manchester United teammates as player he wants to see in current side

Premier League Hall of Famer Paul Scholes has named Ryan Giggs as the former teammate he would like to have in the current Manchester United squad. He believes that the Wales winger would lift the players around him and also get the crowd to back those on the pitch.

Speaking to Four Four Two, Scholes said that the current Manchester United side lacks entertainment in the squad, and Giggs was the ideal player to bring it to the dressing room. He added that the Red Devils legend will help the players do better and said:

"I'd go for Ryan Giggs. I think Man United at this moment in time are lacking a bit of entertainment. Ryan Giggs lifted people, lifted the crowd and lifted the players around him."

Scholes has previously spoken about Giggs to RepublikofMancunia, saying that the Wales legend was a 'freak' and said:

"I played with some brilliant players, so many brilliant players. But Ryan [Giggs] was the one that could lift everything. You'd just give him the ball, especially on big European nights here, he used to beat five or six men, used to get the crowd going. The longevity of his career, as well, was special, not just his quality but to take it to twenty-odd years playing in the centre of midfield… at that level! He was brilliant. He was unbelievable. A freak!"

Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes played 478 matches together at Manchester United, winning the Premier League title 11 times.

Paul Scholes won't be surprised if Manchester United sack Ruben Amorim

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has admitted that he would not be surprised if Ruben Amorim is sacked. He said that the manager has not done well at the club, and the results need to go their way if he is to keep his job, and told Four Four Two:

“You talk about managers being sacked, and none of us like doing that. But if he’d have been sacked on Sunday, I think we’d have all been saying ‘Yeah f***ing hell it’s about time, there’s no surprise to it’. I think he did have an excuse last year. He couldn’t train – well, he could train, but every three days they had a game."

"He’s had everything now, they’ve spent £200m and he’s got three weeks in between games to do everything he wants to do and get his style across. There’s just no sign of it getting any better, is there? Look, you’d like him to do well but he’s got to win games of football and he’s not winning enough games of football to warrant doing the job at the minute.”

Ruben Amorim has 20 wins in his 50 matches since being appointed as the Manchester United manager in November 2024.

