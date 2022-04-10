"Light in quality there" - Damien Delaney names area Liverpool must look to strengthen this summer

Liverpool have undoubtedly been one of the most formidable sides in Europe for the past few years now. The Reds have been extremely clever with their recruitment under Jurgen Klopp and have barely misfired in terms of their transfer targets. The Reds have some world-class players in every position and have a very reliable bench for rotational purposes as well.

However, former Premier League defender Damien Delaney believes that this Liverpool side is not nearly as perfect as it seems. He has highlighted one such area where he believes the Reds need to strengthen up.

While speaking on the YouTube channel Off The Ball, Delaney suggested that Jurgen Klopp should add more quality to their midfield. The Irishman said:

"Midfield is probably an area they will look at in the summer. They’re probably light in quality there. Keita’ s come in and done reasonably well but I think it’s time Liverpool went out and brought a real top class midfielder like Thiago.”

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk Gary Neville:



“People say Liverpool’s midfield is their weakness, I actually think it’s their strength. Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson - because of their discipline, they just hold everything together.” [Sky] Gary Neville: “People say Liverpool’s midfield is their weakness, I actually think it’s their strength. Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson - because of their discipline, they just hold everything together.” [Sky] https://t.co/gusHKxHLVM

James Milner has been a great servant to the Merseyside club throughout his tenure, but at 36, he's in the twilight of his career and can only fill in on a few occasions. Jordan Henderson will be 32 in the summer and Liverpool do benefit hugely from having a leadership figure like him in midfield. However, Delaney thinks he has shown signs of slowing down.

“Henderson’s slowing down a little bit now, that’s probably the one area where they have weakness. In an amazing team, that’s probably the one area where they could strengthen. Midfield is an area Liverpool could look at in the summer."

The Reds lost Georginio Wijnaldum on a free last summer as he left to join Paris Saint-Germain. However, the manager has trusted the likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot to handle the responsibilities of the first team. The young stars have repaid his faith well.

Jamie Holme @JamieHolme I’d break the bank for Bellingham. I think he could be as important a signing for Liverpool’s midfield as Van Dijk & Alisson were to the defence. I’d break the bank for Bellingham. I think he could be as important a signing for Liverpool’s midfield as Van Dijk & Alisson were to the defence.

As such, the Merseyside club have not faced any harm from not bringing in a midfielder before the season began.

Liverpool have the opportunity to leapfrog Manchester City in the Premier League title race

Jurgen Klopp's men will visit Pep Guardiola's side at the Etihad on Matchday 32 on April 10 in the English top-flight. This is a fixture that could potentially decide the winners of the season.

Over the last few years, this has been a nail-biting rivalry in England. The two teams have put on a spectacle whenever they have clashed against each other.

When they faced-off on Liverpool's home soil earlier in the season, it was a gripping affair that ended 2-2. The visitors trail Manchester City by only one point, who are at the top of the division with their tally of 73. It would be interesting to see how the title hopes shift after 90 minutes of enthralling football at the Etihad.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit