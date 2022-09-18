"Lightest player in the Premier League" "Not sure what we'll get" - Arsenal fans feel 22-year-old could be 'bullied physically' after earning rare start against Brentford

Arsenal fans are skeptical about seeing midfielder Fabio Vieira in the starting XI in their Premier League clash away against Brentford on Sunday.

Vieira, 22, will play in only his third match this season for the Gunners since joining from Porto for £34 million earlier this summer. He has played one Premier League match and one UEFA Europa League match so far.

However, he made his way into the Gunners' starting lineup today as captain Martin Odegaard is out due to an injury. The Portuguese starts alongside Granit Xhaka, who is the captain for the match, and the returning Thomas Partey in midfield.

He will hope to create play and provide service for the front three of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka. Arsenal's defense against Brentford comprises of Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba and Kieran Tierney.

Vieira was the top assist provider in Liga Portugal last season with 14 assists for Porto. However, some Gunners fans have doubts about Vieira's ability to handle the intensity and physicality of the Premier League.

They took to Twitter to share their skepticism:

Blake @SpursUK_ Fabio Vieira is now the lightest player in the Premier League weighing in at 57 kg

Sam Dean @SamJDean Really tough first Premier League match for Fabio Vieira. Brentford are one of the most intense/physical teams in the division. Vieira will need to be quick

MØ8 @ogollah04 @jamesbenge @Newton_Muthomi I wouldn't be surprised if Mikel doesn't trust him enough yet

Vinay @Vinaydatta9 Fabio Vieira is a talented footballer , not sure what we will get from him today but Ødegaard is a huge miss .

Joel Cortez @ChairmanJoel @jamesbenge Only ever saw him on the right for Porto. Does he have pedigree through the middle?

Shanthosh K E @shanthosh_ke Vieira against one of the most physical teams in the league, will be interesting to see how he copes

Sean @ballrafc7 @TikiTakaConnor Haven't actually seen him in the prem

Arsenal will hope to return to winning ways in the Premier League after their 3-1 defeat against Manchester United. However, they beat Zurich FC 2-1 in their UEFA Europa League fixture after that.

The Gunners are currently third in the league table but could secure top spot if they win against Brentford.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Jesus' exclusion from Brazil squad

Gabriel Jesus was surprisingly left out of the Brazilian squad by Tite for their upcoming friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia. The striker has been in prolific form since joining Arsenal earlier this summer from Manchester City for £45 million. He has scored three goals and provided three assists in seven matches in all competitions so far.

His manager Mikel Arteta has, however, asked Jesus to continue to work hard and convince Tite to select him in the upcoming World Cup squad. He said (via Daily Star):

“What I have to do is to convince the players to put their head down, accept the decision of the coach of the national team and give them even more reasons if it’s necessary to tell them why they should be selected. That’s the way the boys reacted and it’s nothing else to comment on.”

Jesus' compatriots and Arsenal teammates Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes haven't made the squad for Brazil's upcoming friendlies either. They will look to perform well for the Gunners to break into the team for the World Cup in Qatar.

