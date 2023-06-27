Ligue 1 midfielder agrees personal terms to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr: Reports 

Ligue 1 midfielder Seko Fofana has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, where he is set to join forces with none other than Cristiano Ronaldo. This surprising development has left RC Lens, Fofana's current club, in a state of shock as they face the potential loss of their captain, as per 90MIN.

As the summer transfer window of 2023 heats up, Seko Fofana's name has been frequently linked with a move away from RC Lens. However, the destination is a surprise, with reports indicating that the Ivorian international has received an offer from Saudi Arabia's football haven, Al-Nassr. The 28-year-old midfielder is said to have reached a full agreement with the club and has expressed his desire to depart Lens.

While Fofana's personal terms seem to be settled, negotiations on the contractual front have not reached a definitive conclusion. Lens officials reportedly demand a substantial fee of at least 40 million euros for their prized midfielder, as they hold his services until June 2027.

Fofana's contributions to the team cannot be understated, as he has notched up an impressive record of 21 goals and 12 assists in 112 appearances. He joined the French club RC Lens from Italian club Udinese Calcio in 2020.

Since the arrival of the former Real Madrid and Manchester United legend, the Saudi League has attracted several big-ticket players, including Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Ruben Neves. Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech is also reportedly close to signing for Cristiano Ronaldo's current club Al-Nassr.

As the transfer saga unfolds, fans and pundits alike eagerly await the outcome of negotiations between RC Lens and Al-Nassr. The potential departure of their captain would undoubtedly leave a significant void in Lens' midfield. Meanwhile, Fofana looks forward to a potentially exciting future alongside one of the greatest players to have graced the sport, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr awaits Marcelo Brozovic's decision on €22/23m transfer deal - Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano

According to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Al-Nassr eagerly awaits Marcelo Brozovic's response to their proposal for a potential transfer to the Saudi Arabian club.

The deal, valued at €22/23 million, has been agreed upon by Al-Nassr and Inter Milan since Sunday, with no reported complications between the clubs. The Saudi club is on a hunt to sign talented players from across the world to reinforce their squad alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Now, the ball is in Brozović's court as he can give the green light for the move. With an impressive track record of 31 goals and 43 assists in 330 appearances for Inter Milan, the 30-year-old Croatian could become another high-profile signing for Al-Nassr if he accepts their offer.

