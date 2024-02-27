"Like with anyone, I wasn't going to stay silent" - LA Galaxy star details his heated argument with Lionel Messi in draw against Inter Miami

LA Galaxy midfielder Edwin Cerrillo opened up about an argument he had with Lionel Messi during the 1-1 draw against Inter Miami on Sunday (February 25).

In a hard-fought contest, the LA-based side took the lead through Dejan Joveljic's 75th-minute goal. However, they were reduced to 10 men after Marco Delgado was given his marching orders two minutes from time, allowing Messi to score an equalizer late on (90+2').

During this clash, the USMNT under-23 international seemingly got into an argument with Luis Suarez in the first half. Opening up about the incident, which saw Messi step in, Cerrillo said (via GOAL):

"First I was surprised that he was talking to me, so I didn't understand the first thing he said to me, nor did it register with me. He was serious and at that moment I knew I needed to stay calm, because it was early in the game.

"He knows what he's doing and maybe he wanted to get into my head. And like with anyone, I wasn't going to stay silent."

It came as no surprise that Suarez and Sergio Busquets, who have spent several years with Messi at Barcelona were by his side. Cerrillo added:

"And when Suarez and [Sergio] Busquets came to defend him... well, it's nice, but it's part of football and at that moment was when I had to be calm. What was said will remain with me, it is something that I will always have in my mind and I will keep that.”

After this match, Inter Miami are top of the Eastern Conference, being the only side to have played two MLS matches so far.

MLS commissioner provides blunt response to question on Lionel Messi's impact on football in America

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi decided to join Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain ran out. Since then, the MLS has seen a rise in media coverage and crowds in stadiums, among other things.

The league's commissioner, Don Garber, also informed that LA Galaxy broke their regular-season attendance record during the 1-1 draw with Inter Miami. When asked if the Argentine icon's impact will be short-lived, Garber said (via Mirror):

"I was in Charlotte yesterday with 65,000 people and Messi was not playing."

The commissioner was referring to an incredible turnout for Charlotte FC's 1-0 win against New York City on Sunday (February 25). It will be interesting to see whether Messi's presence can pull decorated European stars to America in the coming years.