“Like asking which supercar you like the most” - Ex-Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit weighs in on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi ‘GOAT’ debate 

Emmanuel Petit has refused to be drawn into the GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The former France international stated that he loves all legends of the game and doesn't want to choose between them.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s dominance of the beautiful game for more than a decade has led to constant comparisons. Pundits and fellow footballers have given their say on who they think is better between the pair.

Emmanuel Petit recently weighed in on the old age debate. The former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder said there is no way he would ever choose between the Argentine icon and his Portuguese rival. He further named other footballing icons, Pele, Diego Maradona, Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff, and Zinedine Zidane, expressing his love for them all.

Petit told YaySweepstakes.com (via GOAL):

"Cristiano Ronaldo is closing in on 1000 goals, but there is no way I could ever choose between him or Lionel Messi."

“That’s like asking which supercar you like the most or which food or which beautiful woman. Messi, Ronaldo, Pele, Diego Maradona, Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff, Zinedine Zidane. Don’t ask me! I love them all.”

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have won the most Ballons d’Or in football history. The former has won it eight times, while the latter has won it five times.

Messi currently plays for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS), while Ronaldo represents Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

"I've always admired this guy" – Brian Riemer chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Denmark national team head coach Brian Riemer picked Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Messi when asked to choose between the pair. Reimer expressed his admiration for Ronaldo and claimed that he is one of the scariest players one can face.

Denmark and Portugal will face off in the first leg of the Nations League quarterfinals on Thursday (March 20). When Reimer was asked if Cristiano Ronaldo remains Portugal’s biggest threat, he responded, telling Ojogo.pt:

''Yes, what a player! I think I've been asked, curiously, in the last three or four interviews I've done: "Messi or Ronaldo?" For me, it's Ronaldo, every day! I've always admired this guy. I think he's not only achieved incredible numbers throughout his career - top scorer, trophies, there's no arguing about that - but he's also a great example for young people. His professionalism, the way he looks after his body, the way he's managed to continue all these years at the highest level.''

He added:

''I think the big mistake a lot of people make with Ronaldo is that they've been too busy writing him off in recent years and every time they try to write him off, he becomes the top scorer, like now in the Nations League. So I have the deepest respect for him. I think he's still one of the scariest players you can face and I think he's in great shape. He's not the same as he was before, he's a different footballer now, but that doesn't make him any worse. He's different but he's still a great player. We have a lot of respect for him and we're looking forward to facing him.''

