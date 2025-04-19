“Like when Barca had Messi” - Arsenal transfer target's manager compares him to Lionel Messi 

Espanyol head coach Manolo Gonzalez has compared Arsenal target, goalkeeper Joan Garcia, to Lionel Messi. He believes the shot-stopper can play a match-defining role like the Argentine did at Barcelona.

Ad

Speaking to the media, Gonzalez claimed that Garcia had the talent to grow into one of the best goalkeepers ever. He added that he was happy for the 23-year-old goalkeeper as he was already getting recognition, saying (via Metro):

"We have a goalkeeper who makes a difference. This is like when Barça had Messi. He’s going to be a world reference, and I’m happy for him as a professional and as a person."

Ad

Trending

Arsenal are looking to bring in a goalkeeper this summer, and Garcia is reported to be one of their targets. The Gunners reportedly competition from Real Madrid, while Lionel Messi's former side, Barcelona, are also said to be keeping tabs.

Garcia's Espanyol contract has a reported £24.7 million release clause.

Joan Garcia, compared to Lionel Messi, unsure about future amid Arsenal interest

Joan Garcia opened up about his future earlier this season, saying he would only like to leave the club in the best way possible. The goalkeeper, who was compared with Lionel Messi by his head coach, also praised Espanyol for aiding his rise.

Ad

He told Estadio Deportivo (via Metro):

"At the moment, I’m not thinking about that [future], but you never know. If it happens, let it happen in the best way. If in the end it turns out that I have to leave, how can I not say goodbye well? Espanyol are the club that has given me everything. If I go through the back door, it wouldn’t go well."

Ad

During the January window, Garcia hinted that he wanted to leave Espanyol. He added that it would be a good thing for all the parties if he left and told Mundo Deportivo:

"I am a very cold person in every sense and I think that this attitude helps me. I am very calm at Espanyol, with an opportunity that I have been waiting for a long time. It will be for the good of everyone [if I leave]. Mine and the club, which is the one that has made me grow. It can’t be any other way."

Arsenal's top-choice goalkeeper is David Raya, while Neto, who joined on loan from AFC Bournemouth, has been their second choice this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More