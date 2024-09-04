"Like a bottle of ketchup" - Ex-Real Madrid star quotes iconic Cristiano Ronaldo line while describing Kylian Mbappe's start at Los Blancos

Former Real Madrid forward Joselu repeated Cristiano Ronaldo's famous quote for Kylian Mbappe's start to life in Spain. The Spaniard defended the Frenchman and claimed that he would be a huge success at the club.

Mbappe failed to score in his first three league appearances for the Spanish giants. Last weekend, however, he scored both goals in Real Madrid's home win against Real Betis.

Speaking to AS, Joselu was asked what he thought about Kylian Mbappe's start to his Los Blancos career. In response, the 34-year-old compared the Frenchman to a bottle of ketchup:

"Criticism towards Mbappé? For me, there is no doubt. Mbappé is like a bottle of ketchup. At first you press it and it doesn't come out, but then the whole tomato comes out at once," he claimed.

Joselu referred to the Frenchman's brace at the weekend against Real Betis as an indication that he will be a success at the club. He went on to claim that the former PSG star will make history at Real Madrid.

"He has already scored two goals against Betis and will continue to score. Mbappé will make history at Madrid," added Joselu.

The quote by Joselu is similar to what Cristiano Ronaldo famously said in a press conference ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. The Portuguese had not scored for the national side in nearly a year and a half but he calmly said:

"I’m not worried at all. Goals are like ketchup: when they come, it’s all at once," the then-Real Madrid star claimed.

Cristiano scored one goal at the 2010 World Cup, but his claim of goals coming all at once like ketchup proved to be true. He is now the leading international scorer of all-time with 130 goals for his country.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is my idol" - New Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe

Ever since signing for Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Frenchman admitted that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is his idol but said that he does not think about the pressure that comes with it.

He was quoted by MadridXtra as saying:

"Cristiano is my idol, but I don’t think about being the pressure of being his successor. I want to by Kylian, the only pressure I want is about me and the team."

Kylian Mbappe has never hidden his love for Real Madrid and that he grew up idolizing Cristiano Ronaldo. It remains to be seen if he can achieve what the Portuguese did with the Spanish giants.

