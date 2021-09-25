“Like Caesar entering Rome after victory” – Sir Alex Ferguson describes Cristiano Ronaldo’s second Manchester United debut

Cristiano Ronaldo's homecoming to Manchester United has captured the imagination of football fans all over the world. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner has made a great start to his second stint at Manchester United and Sir Alex Ferguson praised him in his own inimitable manner.

Speaking to MUTV about Cristiano Ronaldo's second debut, the legendary Scotsman said:

“That was like [Julius] Caesar entering Rome after victory. I came, I saw, I conquered. It was fantastic.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has wasted no time getting in amongst the goals after his return. In 3 competitve appearances for Manchester United so far, Ronaldo has already scored 4 goals.

The Portuguese superstar might not be the same player he was during his first spell at Manchester United, but there is no denying his goalscoring prowess. At 36, Cristiano Ronaldo is still among the best players in the game and capable of winning matches single-handedly.

Sir Alex Ferguson played an important role in Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United

Sir Alex Ferguson has played a pivotal role in Cristiano Ronaldo's career. The legendary manager nurtured the Portuguese superstar during his first spell at the club and there is immense mutual respect between the two.

In fact, Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about the importance of Sir Alex Ferguson in his decision to re-sign for the club in an interview with Manchester United's official website:

“For me, Sir Alex Ferguson is like a father in football for me. He helped me a lot, he taught me many things, and in my opinion of course he had a big role because the relationship that we had, we keep in touch all the time, and he’s an unbelievable person.

“I really like him a lot and he was the main key for me to be in the position that I am, that I signed for Manchester United.”

Manchester United have made some excellent signings in the transfer window. With the additions of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo, they are expected to challenge for and win major trophies this season.

The Red Devils have been slightly inconsistent in the initial few weeks. It will be interesting to see how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deals with the pressure of managing a superstar team. The Norwegian will have to be at his very best to outwit the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool in the title race.

