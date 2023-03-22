“Like that child who sees Santa Claus coming” – Argentina goalkeeping coach perfectly describes Lionel Messi lifting FIFA World Cup

Argentina goalkeeping coach Martín Tocalli has perfectly described Lionel Messi lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy as a child seeing Santa Claus. He claims that winning the tournament gave them a feeling that is incomparable to anything else in life.

Argentina ended their 36-year wait for the World Cup by winning it in 2022 in Qatar. Messi scored a brace in the final and they managed to beat France in the penalty shootout to take the trophy back to South America.

Speaking to Ole in Argentina, Tocalli described Lionel Messi seeing the World Cup trophy and said it looked like a child seeing Santa Claus coming their way. He said:

"If you have to look for a comparative image of Messi lifting the World Cup, I tell you that it is like that child who sees Santa Claus coming with what I hope all his life. Leo's smile conveyed that to me. This title of the world, does not compare emotionally with anything."

Lionel Messi was in awe of the FIFA World Cup trophy

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi has always insisted that winning the FIFA World Cup for Argentina was his ultimate dream. He came close in 2014, but a Mario Gotze goal in extra time saw them finish runners-up to Germany.

However, he managed to get his hands on the trophy last year by leading La Albiceleste to a win over France. Speaking after the win, Messi said:

"It's the best thing there is [World Cup trophy]. Look how cute it is. This was the trophy I wanted all my life. This was my dream from childhood. I knew that God was going to give it to me, I had a feeling that this was mine. We can't wait to be in Argentina to see how crazy the celebrations is going to be."

He added:

"No, I'm NOT gonna retire from the national team. I want to keep playing as World Cup champions with (the) Argentina shirt. This was the trophy I wanted all my life. This was my dream from childhood."

Lionel Messi is expected to be back on the pitch for Argentina this week when they face Panama and Curacao.

