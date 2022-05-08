"Like a church" - Chris Sutton chooses between Arsenal's Emirates Stadium and Leeds United's Elland Road

Former Celtic forward Chris Sutton has revealed that Leeds United have a much better atmosphere at their stadium than Arsenal.

The 49-year-old was speaking on the BBC in the build-up to the game between the Gunners and Leeds when he made the revelation.

"Elland Road clearly. The Emirates is like a church. I loved Highbury. Arsenal should never have moved."

A first-half brace from Eddie Nketiah guided Mikel Arteta's side to a 2-1 home win over their 10-man visitors, while Diego Llorente halved the deficit for the west Yorkshire outfit in the 66th minute.

The win took the capital side four points clear in the race for the top four, while Leeds United dropped into the relegation zone.

The Gunners will turn their attention to the rescheduled north London derby against Tottenham on Thursday, with the result having a major impact on the top four.

Leeds United will welcome Chelsea to Elland Road on Wednesday and need a win to keep their hopes alive of retaining their top-flight status.

Arsenal's win puts them in pole position for a return to the UEFA Champions League

The Gunners are favorites for the top four

The Gunners have not finished in the top four since 2016 and their disastrous start to the current campaign put them on course for a seventh season outside the top four.

However, a combination of an upturn in fortunes since the turn of the year, coupled with inconsistencies of their rivals, has put them on course for a return to Europe's elite competition.

With Tottenham having drawn away to Liverpool on Saturday, Arsenal held a one-point advantage over their city rivals when Leeds United visited the Emirates.

Eddie Nketiah's quickfire brace guided them to a hard-fought win over the Whites and the win took them four points clear of Spurs in fifth with four matches to go.

The north London derby on Thursday could be the final determining factor but Arsenal still have their destiny in their hands.

