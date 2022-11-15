“Like crashing into a plane. It’s a crazy thing” – Rodrygo makes interesting claim on why he would like to eliminate Real Madrid teammate from 2022 World Cup

Real Madrid and Brazil winger Rodrygo Goes wants to eliminate Los Blancos teammate Antonio Rudiger from the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Rodrygo was asked to name a former or current teammate who he would like to eliminate from the upcoming quadrennial tournament. He wasted no time in picking Germany's Rudiger.

Rodrygo argued that having played against the former Chelsea centre-back in training, he is aware that the latter could be a tough nut to track.

“They are all good, but if I had to choose, I would eliminate Rüdiger with Germany, because he is a very strong guy, he is very difficult to pass as a striker,” the Brazilian said (via Managing Madrid).

“I check it every day in training and, believe me, that’s how I’m telling you. Crashing into Rüdiger is like crashing into a plane. It’s a crazy thing!”

Rodrygo, 20, has started the new season in fine fashion for Real Madrid. In 19 appearances across competitions this term, he has scored seven goals and assisted five more.

He will now hope to help Brazil win the World Cup after a 20-year gap. The Selecao have been drawn into Group G alongside Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon.

Rodrygo among three Real Madrid players named in Brazil's squad for World Cup

Rodrygo is among three Los Blancos players who have been selected for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. Vinicius Jr. and Eder Militao are the other two players from the club who have made the cut.

He is hoping that some of the Madrid fans will support Brazil, saying:

“I hope many Madridistas go with Brazil thanks to us (Vinicius, himself, Militao). We are delighted with the affection that they transmit to us every day in Madrid.”

Here's the 26-man Brazil squad picked by Tite for the upcoming tournament in Qatar:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras).

Defenders: Bremer, Alex Sandro (both Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Danilo (Juventus), Daniel Alves (Pumas), Alex Telles (Sevilla).

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Casemiro, Fred (both Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United).

Forwards: Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli (both Arsenal), Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur), Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr. (both Real Madrid).

