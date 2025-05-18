"Like father; like son" - Portugal national team's social media account makes post as Cristiano Ronaldo's son stars for U15 team

Portugal national team have shared a social media post featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, who scored his first two goals for the U15 side on Sunday (May 18). They beat Croatia U15 with a 3-2 scoreline in the final of the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament . After his first goal, the 14-year-old hit his father’s iconic celebration, ‘Siu.’

Ad

Ronaldo Jr was called up to the Portugal U15 squad on May 6 and made his debut as a substitute during their 4-1 win against Japan on May 13. He got his first start in the 1-1 draw with Greece the following day. The youngster featured in their 2-1 win over England on May 16, and his most recent match for Seleção das Quinas was his fourth appearance.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s eldest son was once again in the starting XI against Croatia, and he registered his first goal for the national team in the 13th minute. Ronaldo Jr completed his brace two minutes before the break with a header into an unguarded net.

Ad

Trending

After the match, Portugal’s Football Federation shared a picture of the 14-year-old and his legendary father hitting the 'Siu' celebration in the national jersey, and wrote:

“𝗟𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗙𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿. 𝗟𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗦𝗼𝗻. ✨.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite having donned the Portuguese U15 national colors, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is eligible to play for the USA, Spain, or England at the senior level apart from Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr’s career so far

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has somewhat taken a similar footstep in his football journey to that of his father. The 40-year-old gave birth to him while he was at Real Madrid. As such, he has been in the academies of every team that Ronaldo has played for. This includes Los Blancos, Juventus, and Manchester United. With his father currently playing for Al-Nassr, it is expected that he will also play in the same time. He is playing for the U15 side of the Saudi Pro League club.

He played with Wayne Rooney’s son Kai in the youth set-up at Manchester United when Ronaldo returned to the club for his second spell. As per reports, he scored 58 goals in a season during his time with Italian giants Juventus. In March, reports also claimed that he single-handedly led the Al-Nassr U15 side to victory by scoring ten goals in a 10-9 win against the Al-Ittihad U15 side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More