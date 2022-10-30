"Like a ghost" - Jamie Carragher not happy with Liverpool star following Leeds United loss

Jamie Carragher was left frustrated with Fabinho for his sub-par performance in Liverpool's 2-1 league defeat against Leeds United at Anfield on October 29.

The Reds came into this game on the back of a demoralizing 1-0 league loss against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on October 22. Manager Jurgen Klopp went with a midfield trio of Fabinho, Harvey Elliott, and Thiago Alcantara.

Roberto Firmino seemed to play behind Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah in what looked like a 4-1-2-1-2 formation. Despite this narrow set-up, Liverpool's midfield looked like it wasn't there most of the time.

Fabinho was nowhere to be seen on a number of occasions when Leeds launched counterattacks. He was beaten too easily by his opponents and seemed to be one step behind them in a number of crucial moments.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Fabinho needs a break from the team.



He’s so far off the pace right now and has been for a while. Fabinho needs a break from the team.He’s so far off the pace right now and has been for a while.

He failed to provide an efficient shield for the backline and was hooked in the 60th minute for Jordan Henderson. Referring to Fabinho's performance, Carragher said on Sky Sports (h/t HITC):

“Fantastic from Leeds, going right through Liverpool’s midfield like they weren’t there. Fabinho was like a ghost, he went past him that easily.”

The Brazil international has been off the pace for the majority of the season. He has looked a shadow of his former self and Carragher's assessment of his performance against Leeds will not have many critics.

A major problem for Klopp when it comes to Fabinho's poor form is the lack of options to play in the number six position. Henderson and Thiago could deputize to some extent in that role, but their engine is needed in central midfield.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Fabinho getting a rollicking off Klopp. Fabinho getting a rollicking off Klopp.

Perhaps the Reds need to add defensive midfield as one of the positions they need to strengthen in as early as the January transfer window.

Not the first time Carragher has criticized Liverpool midfielder Fabinho this campaign

Carragher was displeased with Fabinho for his performance in the defeat against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

He started in a narrow midfield four with Curtis Jones, Elliott, and Fabio Carvalho and played the full 90 minutes. Like in the game against Leeds, Fabinho was easy to beat for his opponents and seemed to be chasing shadows for the majority of the game.

After the loss against the Tricky Trees, the former Liverpool centre-back tweeted (h/t Tribal Football):

"Steve Cooper has changed Forest in the last few weeks to be a lot harder to beat, tactically very good again today. Liverpool were awful, what is going on with Fabinho? (Ibrahima) Konate is needed back ASAP!"

