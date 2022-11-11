"Like Petit or Vieira" - Arsenal star wants to emulate French legends at the Emirates

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba wants to emulate club legends Emanuel Petit and Patrick Vieira by winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with France.

Both Pettit and Vieira won the 1998 edition of the tournament with Les Bleus. Saliba has the chance to emulate the feat as he has been called up by Didier Deschamps for France's 26-man squad ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In a recent interview, the Arsenal defender said (via The Independent):

“Yes, of course, I want to be the next Frenchmen to do that, like Petit or Vieira. We will see. You know in France we have a lot of good defenders so that is why I am so happy. If I am in the squad it’s because I had a good start to the season with Arsenal. I am so happy and grateful to be in this squad.”

On his reaction on being selected in France's World Cup squad, Saliba continued:

“When the coach told the media I was so happy. It was just before the game. I was so happy, When he (Deschamps) spoke on the TV we were in the warm-up. So when I came back I watched it a little bit on my phone and I saw my name. I was so happy. It is amazing. I don’t think I can imagine what is the World Cup now, but I will imagine it later.”

Saliba has been in great form for the Gunners so far this season. In 13 Premier League appearances, the defender has kept five clean sheets.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta assessed Fabio Vieira's performance against Brighton & Hove Albion

Fabio Vieira had a howler as Arsenal were beaten by Brighton & Hove Albion by a scoreline of 3-1 in the third round of the EFL Cup. Speaking to the media after the game, Arteta said (via Arsenal.com):

"I think in front of goal he’s been a little bit unlucky because the last two games he could have scored a few goals. Every new player needs time to adapt and to play.

"Obviously when he played against Brighton away from home and he was surrounded with players he’s been more familiar with, it’s a little bit easier. We have asked him to play in different positions as well because of the needs we have in the squad. I’m not worried at all."

