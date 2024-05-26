“Like a prime Gattuso today” - Paul Scholes lavishes praise on Manchester United star after FA Cup final

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has lavished praise on Sofyan Amrabat following the Red Devils' FA Cup final triumph on Saturday, May 25. United managed a 2-1 win at Wembley.

Amrabat started in United's midfield alongside Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes. He showed resolve against a mighty Manchester City attack.

Alejandro Garnacho (30') and Mainoo (39') were on the scoresheet for Ten Hag's side while Jeremy Doku (87') pulled one back for City.

Scholes lauded Amrabat for his display and compared him to Italian legend Gennaro Gattuso. He wrote on his Instagram story:

"Like a prime Gattusso today."

Amrabat was accurate with his passing, completing 25 of his 27 attempted passes. He also won two ground duels. The Moroccan ends the season with 30 appearances across competitions and the FA Cup winner's medal.

However, the FA Cup final could be Amrabat's final game for Manchester United. The Red Devils are not expected to make his loan move permanent. He will return to Fiorentina, where his contract expires this summer.

Sofyan Amrabat could stay in the Premier League after Manchester United exit: Reports

Sofyan Amrabat is unlikely to play for Manchester United again. However, he could stay in the Premier League, as per The Sun. Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in the Morocco international.

The south Londoners were reportedly impressed with Amrabat's performance against them. With Michel Olise and Eberechi Eze linked with moves away from Selhurst Park, Palace might have the financial prowess to sign Amrabat.

Fulham are also interested in Amrabat, as per the same report. The Cottagers are bracing for Joao Palhinha's exit in the summer. Amrabat is reportedly on their shortlist.

Amrabat's tenacity was on full display in the FA Cup final. He relentlessly chased opponents down and barely gave them space to flourish. The FA Cup final performance would further increase his stock value.