"Like you started with a 1-0 or 2-0 head-start" - Former Real Madrid man explains why Cristiano Ronaldo was the best player he ever worked with

Former Real Madrid assistant manager Paul Clement has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo was the best player he ever worked with. The Englishman notably enjoyed coaching roles under Carlo Ancelotti in massive European juggernauts, including Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Clement has also taken up managerial roles in his career, with the 52-year-old coach manning the dugouts at clubs in England like Reading and Derby County. While his expansive working career has given him access to a number of global superstars in training, Cristiano Ronaldo stands out as his best-ever player.

He revealed in an interview with TalkSPORT:

"I've worked with some great players across the different clubs, Chelsea, PSG, Bayern and obviously Real Madrid. And there's a group of players - I think the list is even too long to mention... But the standout one is Cristiano (Ronaldo)."

The former Real Madrid coach went into detail about the legendary Portuguese striker's work ethic:

"Every game it was like you started with a 1-0 or 2-0 head-start. I mean, he was so consistent with his scoring. The first season he scored 51... 51! It used to be 25, 30 was good. And the second season he scored 60. And he'd done that the previous years under [Jose] Mourinho and he continued it as well.

"He was an amazing talent. People often ask did he work harder than anyone else. No, not necessarily but he managed his life, his profession better than anybody else. Some of the sacrifices he made, the rest, his understanding of diet and nutrition, the recovery - he did that better than anyone else. He really was so, so high level on the professional side."

Cristiano Ronaldo has since left Europe for Saudi Arabia, where he plays for Al-Nassr. He has arguably been their best player this season, racking up an impressive 35 goals in just 31 league games.

Former Manchester United coach reveals opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Old Trafford

Former Manchester United coach Mike Phelan recently spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's shocking exit from Old Trafford following his interview with Piers Morgan. The legendary Portuguese striker slammed the club, manager Erik ten Hag, former players, and even the board during the interview.

However, Phelan believes the Real Madrid legend made some valuable pointers, telling TalkSPORT in an interview (via Express):

“I do think he had a point. There were elements to the training ground that were tired, definitely. He’s a high maintenance player, massive standards, huge standards. And he obviously gained a lot of experiences at Manchester United, left, gained even more. Coming back, anybody would expect more. You want to move with the times.”

It is unlikely that Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Manchester United again, or Europe as a whole, to play professionally, with the forward now 39 years old.