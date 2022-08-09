"Likely to have the a*** ripped out of him most weeks" - Richard Keys slams Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for 'hopeless' performance and recruitment

BeIN Sports presenter Richard Keys has ripped into Manchester United and Erik ten Hag after their defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend.

Manchester United played their first competitive match under Ten Hag on Sunday (August 7). The game, though, did not go according to plan for them as they lost 2-1 to Brighton at home in the Premier League.

Pascal Gross gave the Seagulls a two-goal lead in the first half, with the Red Devils struggling to trouble the visitors. The Old Trafford outfit put up a fight in the second and pulled one back, but failed to execute a comeback.

Manchester United have since been the subject of severe criticism from pundits and fans. Keys has now launched a scathing attack on Ten Hag for the team's 'hopeless' performance on Sunday.

The BeIN presenter claimed that not much has changed since the Red Devils played their last match under Ralf Rangnick. He also lambasted the club's decision to sign Lisandro Martinez, who he believes will have his 'a*** ripped out of him' by strikers due to his height. He wrote on his blog:

"They were hopeless. Nothing has changed since Rangnick picked his last team. Nothing. No - I’m sorry. They’ve got a 5’8” centre-back [Martinez] that’s likely to have the arse ripped out of him most weeks now that proper No9’s are back in fashion. Whose idea was that for goodness sake?"

Keys went on to insist that Ten Hag failed to deliver on his promises at the weekend. The former Sky Sports presenter also suggested that the Dutchman is no different from Rangnick by calling him 'Ralph ten Hag'. He wrote:

"Ten Hag has talked a good game since his appointment. He delivered nothing on Sunday. I saw Henry Winter argue in The Times that United have got the right coach - but the wrong squad and owners."

"Really? Have Brighton got a better squad? I don’t think so - but their coach got them playing. Ralph [Ralf; ed.] ten Hag looked lost on that touch line."

Sunday's result saw Brighton earn their first ever win at Old Trafford.

Manchester United face Brentford this weekend

Manchester United will be hopeful of bouncing back from their defeat to Brighton in their next match. They are scheduled to face Brentford away from home in the Premier League on Saturday (August 13).

The Bees played out a 2-2 draw with Leicester City in their season opener at the weekend. They saw themselves trailing 2-0 early on in the second half, but came from behind to earn a point.

