Lille vs Stade de Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | September 26th 2023 

Lille will host Stade de Reims at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Tuesday in another round of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign.

The home side have had a largely solid campaign so far this season. They played out a 2-2 draw against Stade Rennais holding a two-goal lead just after the hour mark via goals from Leny Yoro and Bafode Diakite before their opponents scored twice in the final 15 minutes of the game to ensure the spoils were shared.

Lille sit seventh in the league table with eight points from five games. They are just one point above their midweek opponents in the table and will look to widen that gap with maximum points on Tuesday.

Stade de Reims, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the table. They were beaten 2-1 by Stade Brestois last time out taking the lead in the opening 20 minutes via an Amir Richardson strike before seeing their opponents turn the tie around early after the restart.

Lille vs Stade de Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 60th meeting between Lille and Reims. The hosts have won 20 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won three more. There have been 16 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Lille have scored seven league goals this season, the joint-fewest of any team in the top half of the Ligue 1 standings.

Five of Reims' seven goals conceded this season have come away from home.

Lille vs Stade de Reims Prediction

Lille are on a four-game unbeaten run and have lost just one of their eight games this season. They have not lost a game of football on home turf in over a year and will fancy their chances of a positive result this week.

Reims' latest result ended a three-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have, however, lost four of their last six Ligue 1 away outings and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Lille 2-1 Stade de Reims

Lille vs Stade de Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lille to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)