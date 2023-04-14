Linesman who allegedly elbowed Liverpool's Andy Robertson will receive no further action following FA statement

Constantine Hatzidakis, the linesman who allegedly elbowed Liverpool defender Andy Robertson during the 2-2 Premier League draw against Arsenal at the weelend, will receive no further punishments for his actions. The FA have confirmed the matter in a recently released statement.

The incident took place after half-time during the league clash at Anfield on Sunday (April 9). The FA have now released a statement on the matter that read (via Metro):

"We have thoroughly reviewed all of the evidence in relation to the recent incident at Anfield involving the Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson and match official Constantine Hatzidakis."

The statement continued:

"We will be taking no further action. Our comprehensive process involved reviewing detailed statements from Liverpool and the PGMOL, as well as multiple angles of video footage, in relation to both the incident and its surrounding circumstances."

Hatzidakis also revealed his say on the matter:

"I fully assisted The FA with their investigation and have discussed the matter directly with Andy Robertson during an open and positive conversation. It was certainly not my intention to make any contact with Andy as I pulled my arm away from him, and for that, I have apologised. I look forward to returning to officiating matches."

Hatzidakis reportedly had a video call with the Liverpool defender and apologised for the matter, which the Scottish international accepted.

Kostas Tsimikas spoke about Liverpool's season

Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas recently spoke about the club's ongoing season. The Reds are eighth in the league, with 44 points from 29 games.

It looks difficult for the Merseysiders to secure qualification for European competition next season. Tsimikas said about the goals for the rest of the season (via the Reds' website):

“We have to fight (in) every game. Game by game, we have to win. If we want to achieve something, we have to win all the upcoming games, the last nine games."

Speaking about the Reds' stellar come-from-behind 2-2 draw against Arsenal, Tsimikas said:

“All the boys want to play in Europe next year, so we have to keep the good spirit we had in the second half (on Sunday); all the fight we did and we have to start doing it from the first half and the second half also. The first half was not so good, but in the second half, we came back. I think if we start like that every game, the first half, with this desire we had in the second half against Arsenal, we can win all the games.”

The Reds return to action on Monday (April 17) when they take on Leeds United in an away clash at Elland Road.

Poll : 0 votes