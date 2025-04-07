Lionel Messi agrees to buy 4 luxury condos in Miami, staggering price of largest unit comes to light: Reports

According to the Wall Street Journal (via GOAL), Lionel Messi has agreed to buy four luxury condos in Miami, with one of the properties costing around $7.5 million. The Argentine star moved to the United States in 2023 to play for Inter Miami and has enjoyed a successful stint with the Florida-based club.

The 37-year-old has helped the club become one of the dominant sides in the MLS, guiding them to the 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 Supporters' Shield. Messi's current contract is set to expire at the end of the year, but has a clause for a further year extension.

However, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner might be looking at a future in Florida beyond his time with the Herons. As per the abovementioned source, Messi has agreed to purchase four apartments at the Cipriani Residences Miami complex.

The luxurious property is reportedly under construction, but the Inter Miami superstar is keen on getting some units under his name, with the largest being sold at a staggering $7.5 million. This latest acquisition joins his reported $10.8 million Fort Lauderdale mansion where he currently resides with his wife and three sons.

There have been talks about where Lionel Messi might wrap up his illustrious career. A return to boyhood club Newell's Old Boys or a reunion with Barcelona have been rumored as possible destinations for the 2022 World Cup winner.

In the meantime, the Argentine is focused on leading Inter Miami to glory in the ongoing campaign. They are second in the MLS with 14 points from six matches and will look to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against LAFC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Lionel Messi shines as Inter Miami held to 1-1 draw in MLS

Lionel Messi was on the scoresheet as Inter Miami were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Tronto FC in the MLS on Sunday (April 6). The Argentine superstar restored parity for the Herons three minutes after Federico Bernardeschi gave the visitors the lead.

Messi played the entire 90 minutes, but couldn't spur another moment of magic to help his side to all three points. The Herons have now recorded four wins and two draws from six league outings. Messi, meanwhile, has three goals and two assists in four league appearances this term.

Javier Mascherano's side will next play LAFC in the second-leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday (April 9) before facing Charlotte in the MLS four days later.

