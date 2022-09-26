Lionel Messi allows Argentina coach Scaloni to call up player who was previously exiled from squad: Reports 

According to El Nacional, Lionel Messi has allowed national team coach Lionel Scaloni to call up Paulo Dybala.

Messi reportedly vetoed Dybala's signing for Barcelona during his time in Spain. The Catalan club eventually settled for Ousmane Dembele as a replacement for Neymar.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was also not happy with the AS Roma player's recent comments that it was not easy to play with Messi. However, he seems to have gotten over it and Dybala is now back in the Argentina team.

He is in the current Albiceleste squad to face Jamaica. The player, however, will have to convince the coach that he deserves a starting spot.

Argentina possess a rich attacking pool with Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria, Alejandro Gomez and Julian Alvarez all vying for a spot in the first XI.

Dybala is yet to make an impact for his national team as he has scored only three goals in 34 games. Injuries, poor form and other facets of life have not helped his cause to be the best for the national team.

The player made the move from Juventus to AS Roma earlier this summer. He had 293 appearances across all competitions for the Bianconeris, scoring 115 goals and providing 48 assists.

The former Palermo star has gotten off to a good start under Jose Mourinho, scoring four goals and providing two assists for Roma.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni heaps praise on Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi in action for Argentina.

Lionel Messi put on a show as the PSG superstar netted a brace in his team's 3-0 win against Honduras on September 23. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni heaped praise on the former Barcelona star after the game as he told Argentine media outlet TyC Sport (via Cannal Supporters):

"The important thing is that he is fine, that he is comfortable, that he likes to play football. If he doesn't like it ... we're not going to do well. I think he appreciates his team. It is important.

"Everyone likes to see him on the pitch. The more he benefits, the more we all benefit. I see him well, I see him happy. I hope he will continue like this."

Messi, winner of the Golden Ball award in the 2014 edition of the World Cup, will look to have a successful campaign with his national team in Qatar. They were defeated by Germany eight years ago in the World Cup final in Brazil.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far