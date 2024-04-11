"Lionel Messi alone won't do everything for you" – Inter Miami owner David Beckham sent emphatic message by commentator during Monterrey thrashing

During Inter Miami's recent CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final loss against Monterrey, an on-air commentator lambasted Herons co-owner David Beckham for solely relying on Lionel Messi.
Earlier this Thursday (April 11), Inter Miami slumped to a disheartening 3-1 second leg loss at Estadio BBVA in Guadulupe, Mexico. As a result, the Herons bowed out of the 2024 Champions Cup after a 5-2 aggregate defeat in the quarter-final stage of the tournament.
In front of his home fans, Brandon Vazquez scored the opener for Monterrey in the 31st minute. German Berterame and Jesus Gallardo each netted a goal in the 58th and the 64th minute of the continental tie.
With the Mexican giants leading 3-0 in the second leg game, a commentator made an intriguing comment in the 70th minute. He addressed Beckham and opined (h/t X/@centregoals):
"You brought Messi, but you didn't bring a team with him. He's alone on the team. [He] alone won't do everything for you."
Inter Miami, who are now winless in their last five games, paired Messi with former Barcelona and Liverpool striker Luis Suarez up top in a 5-3-2 system on Thursday. They struggled to threaten Monterrey's goal, recording five shots, despite relishing 60% of possession.
Messi, who left Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his deal past summer, completed 44 of 56 passes and four of six dribbles against Monterrey. But, he failed to record a single shot on target in his recent outing.
Monterrey, meanwhile, will face Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Columbus Crew in their CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-finals later in April. In the other last-four encounter, Club America will face Pachuca.
Luis Diaz recollects meeting Lionel Messi
During a recent chat with Colombian magazine SoHo, Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz opened up on meeting the Inter Miami star. He said (h/t X/@AlbicelesteTalk):
"When I met Leo, I almost died. I almost told him: 'I love you and everything'. Leo has always been my reference. Leo is the best in the world. I love him. I have his shirt, I asked for it through another player, he signed it for me and put it for me: 'With affection for Luis'."
Since joining Inter Miami on a free transfer, Messi has netted 17 goals and laid out eight assists in 21 appearances across all competitions.
Diaz, on the other hand, has helped his team launch a Premier League title charge with his 13 goals and four assists in 42 games this season.
