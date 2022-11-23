"Lionel Messi has always been the GOAT" "Not even Cardiff City would want him" - 'Embarrassing' Cristiano Ronaldo gets ripped to shreds on Twitter after Manchester United contract termination

Cristiano Ronaldo has been ripped to shreds on Twitter after his contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated.

The Red Devils released a statement on their official website on 22 November, saying:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future."

The Portuguese forward's season at Old Trafford has been wrapped in turmoil amid his lack of game time under Erik ten Hag.

The striker has made 16 appearances across competitions but only eight in the starting lineup. He has netted just three times and provided two assists.

Ronaldo's frustrations boiled over in the side's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on 19 October.

The forward stormed down the tunnel in the 89th minute, refusing to come on as a substitute.

He was slapped with a one-match ban by Manchester United and has seemingly been at loggerheads with the club ever since.

Ronaldo broke his silence on his situation at Old Trafford in an interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan.

He slammed United for betraying him, claiming he did not respect Ten Hag.

The interview received polarizing reactions, but the vast majority of the Old Trafford faithful found the Portuguese's actions unprofessional.

Fans are now laying into Cristiano Ronaldo after the announcement that he has left the Red Devils by mutual consent.

One argues that no club will want to sign him, while another claims that Lionel Messi has always been the better player.

Here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter to Ronaldo's departure from Manchester United:

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Cristiano Ronaldo is an absolutely embarrassing rat, not even Cardiff City would want him Cristiano Ronaldo is an absolutely embarrassing rat, not even Cardiff City would want him

M The Maestro🧙🏿‍♂️🇧🇷🇫🇷 @Mason1Up Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.



Good riddance Ronaldo a clown

Bharadwaj Venkatesh @bharadwajv79 @ManUtd To all “only Ronaldo” fans here. @ManUtd made him the payer he is today. United was great before and after him, and will be great again without him. Am a United fan first, Ronaldo fan boy as well. But there are limits. No one is bigger than the club. @ManUtd To all “only Ronaldo” fans here. @ManUtd made him the payer he is today. United was great before and after him, and will be great again without him. Am a United fan first, Ronaldo fan boy as well. But there are limits. No one is bigger than the club.

Saz  @SazMCFC



In mathematics, a problem.



In Biology, a dolphin.



In Science, an atom.



In history, a myth.



In Music, BTS.



In short, Ronaldo is finished @ManUtd Who is Cristiano Ronaldo?In mathematics, a problem.In Biology, a dolphin.In Science, an atom.In history, a myth.In Music, BTS.In short, Ronaldo is finished @ManUtd Who is Cristiano Ronaldo?In mathematics, a problem.In Biology, a dolphin.In Science, an atom.In history, a myth.In Music, BTS.In short, Ronaldo is finished

Paddy Power @paddypower Ronaldo picking up his things at Carrington. Ronaldo picking up his things at Carrington. https://t.co/JWs6Fs8tKB

☈ッ @TheFergusonWay Ronaldo stans who came from Juventus finally leaving



Ronaldo stans who came from Juventus finally leaving https://t.co/IPLjByDgH5

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Lionel Messi has always been the GOAT Lionel Messi has always been the GOAT

Cristiano Ronaldo is torn between two options following his departure from Manchester United

Decision time for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is weighing up his next move after leaving Manchester United before the end of his contract.

Marca reports that the Portuguese has two clubs to choose from - Newcastle United and Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

Both are owned by Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and can offer Ronaldo the high wages he was on at Old Trafford.

Newcastle tried to tempt Ronaldo with a move to St James' Park in the summer but failed.

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr's rival Al-Hilal made the Portuguese an astounding two-year contract offer worth £210 million, but he declined, per Marca.

The five-time Champions League winner wanted to continue playing at the highest level.

